Toronto gets their second win in a row in victory over Washington

Last night Toronto’s offense was a well oiled machine, and it was the main reason they were able to get their second victory in a row. In a 130-122 victory over Washington there were 5 players in double figures and 4 of those players scored 20 or more points.

Toronto jumped out to a massive lead to begin the game and they were getting production from practically everyone. They were able to hold Washington to 17 points in the opening period whilst scoring 42 points of their own. Toronto shot 59.3 percent as a team in this quarter and it seemed as if the game was out of reach for Washinton. However, Washington stormed back in the second quarter and were able to cut down on the lead tremendously. They scored 33 points in the quarter and were led by Deni Avdija who had 13 of these points.

Jordan Poole heated up in the third quarter and scored 17 of the Wizards 37 points. Poole was hitting shots from all over the floor and he played the entire quarter which kept this game within reach for Washinton. RJ Barrett had 11 points in this quarter which managed to have Toronto keep the lead. Barrett was really showing his mid range proficiency in this quarter as well. Kelly Olynyk had 10 points in this quarter and he took advantage of the size of Washington and got his buckets on the inside.

Immanuel Quickley was a true star in this game as he finished with 31 points and 13 assists. The real eye popping stat was Quickley finishing 10-10 from the free throw line. He got wherever he wanted all night long. Quickley showed great poise on his drives all night long and when he wasn’t rising for layups or getting to the free throw line he was making excellent reads all over the floor.’

Gary Trent Jr. and RJ Barrett finished with 20 and 22 points respectively, with Olynyk pouring in 21 points of his own. To get this type of offensive production and for things to look as smooth as they did bodes very well for the future.

This Raptors team found itself in the midst of an extreme losing streak but as soon as some of the starters returned they have pulled out some impressive wins, including last night’s victory. With the season on its last legs and mere days away from reaching its conclusion, it’s a good sign that the players are still playing hard and running the system as well as they did last night. Next up, Toronto faces off against Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers and will try to extend this winning streak to three.