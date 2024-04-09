Gameday: Pacers vs Raptors, April 9

The last time the Raptors won three straight games, it was against Indiana.

Pascal Siakam returns again for the Raptors final home game of the season.

The last time Toronto faced Indiana was in February 26th, clinching a Pizza Party thanks to a hard earned three game win streak. That was the height of a very trying season.

The Raptors can accomplish the same feat, and are still two games worse than Memphis for the sixth worst record in the league.

Pacers scope: 45-34, 6th in East | Offensive Rating: 6th (120.0) | Defensive Rating: 24th (117.6)

Indiana has a ton riding on its last three games. The Pacers can realistically end up anywhere from seeds three to eight, and possibly even the two spot if Doc Rivers and the Bucks want to make that fantasy a reality.

Siakam is averaging 21.3 points in 38 games with the Pacers but they will only go as far as Tyrese Haliburton leads them. His numbers post All-Star break have been drastically different compared to earlier in the season where he was once averaging 24 points and 12 assists.

Tyrese Haliburton PPG FG% 3PT% APG Before All-Star Break 21.8 49.2 40.0 11.7 After All-Star Break 16.9 43.6 30.1 9.6

Raptors scope: 25-53, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 24th (111.9) | Defensive Rating: 25th (117.8)

Immanuel Quickley will miss this game for rest reasons because its the first night of a back to back. The Raptors also play in Brooklyn tomorrow.

Toronto is coming off a 130 point effort against Washington on Sunday, the highest output since 130 against…the Pacers. Quickley, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk and Gary Trent Jr. all scored over 20 points. It’s questionable who starts at point for the Raptors.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7pm EDT | TV: Sportsnet 1, 4K | Radio: Sportsnet App Radio

Pacers Lineup

Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) is out for the season.

PG: Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell

SG: Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, Kendall Brown

SF: Aaron Nesmith, Doug McDermott, Jarace Walker

PF: Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin, James Johnson

C: Myles Turner, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson, Oscar Tshiebwe

Raptors Lineup

Immanuel Quickley (rest) is out. Gradey Dick (groin contusion) is questionale. Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (hand), Chris Boucher (knee), DJ Carton (ankle) and Jontay Porter (investigation) all remain out.

(might be a game for Bruce Brown to start at point)

PG: Bruce Brown, Javon Freeman-Liberty

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett, Jordan Nwora, Garrett Temple

PF: Ochai Agbaji, Jalen McDaniels, Mouhamadou Gueye

C: Kelly Olynyk, Malik Williams

The Line

Indiana is favoured by 11.5 points. Toronto will be missing at least three fifths of its starting five, but is that too much?