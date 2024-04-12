Fan Duel Toronto Raptors

Best Trades, The Play-In Race, Gradey Dick & More

Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Katie Heindl to discuss the most significant trades of the season and more

Cathryn Naiker is joined by Katie Heindl to discuss the most significant trades of the season, the rise of women’s basketball, and more.

