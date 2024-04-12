Best Trades, The Play-In Race, Gradey Dick & More

Cathryn Naiker is joined by Katie Heindl to discuss the most significant trades of the season, the rise of women’s basketball, and more.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.
Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Katie Heindl to discuss the most significant trades of the season and more
Cathryn Naiker is joined by Katie Heindl to discuss the most significant trades of the season, the rise of women’s basketball, and more.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.