Quick Reaction: Raptors 103, Heat 125

A+ R. Barrett 33 MIN, 35 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 13-18 FG, 1-4 3FG, 8-10 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -9 +/- I truly missed watching RJ play, when the Raptors offence goes cold, or it doesn’t seem like anything can happen, he finds a way to make it happen. His ability to penetrate and finish in the paint is on an elite level. He’s something they can find themselves to be able to rely on constantly. Something else that I love about RJ’s game is his rebounding, he’ll fight for it as soon as that ball goes up in the air and that’s something the Raptors needed

C G. Dick 31 MIN, 8 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Gradey had a decent game tonight, shooting 40 percent from three but just struggling to convert on some of those two-pointers. It’s been great to see how Gradey has developed both skill and confidence-wise since the start of the season. His off-ball ability is fantastic as well, numerous times in this game he found himself wide open by being able to move without the ball.

B K. Olynyk 25 MIN, 8 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -1 +/- Olynk had his hands full tonight with trying to stop Bam. However, he was making some critical mistakes when playing defence. It was either rotating to the wrong man or leaving a shooter open. The Heat had three straight possessions where they would continue to just attack the Raptors’ paint. On the brighter side, he did have a solid game on offence, being able to utilize the pick-and-roll and get some easy layups. He also was able to show off his great playmaking ability when catching the pass off the pick and roll, finding someone like RJ off the backdoor cut.

C- G. Trent Jr. 29 MIN, 7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-13 FG, 1-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Gary had a tough time getting his shot going, while he was trying to be aggressive, the Heat’s defence seemed to be a little much for him. They were forcing him into some tough contested shots.

B I. Quickley 30 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 4-11 FG, 3-7 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -15 +/- Quickley had a sub-par game tonight; it seemed like the Heat’s defence was a little much for him as he struggled to get a consistent rhythm going to his game. Considering he also was dealing with some foul trouble; I can’t fault him too much. Quickley kept up his energy and aggressiveness on the court, taking the shots when presented to him and helping to lead the offence.

D+ O. Agbaji 25 MIN, 7 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -28 +/- Ochai was pretty much non-existent for most of this game and didn’t start scoring until late in the game. He did play some solid defence though, blocking a shot and making sure to rotate properly and stay on his man.

B- B. Brown 21 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 5-6 FG, 2-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -22 +/- Here we go again, the Bruce Brown experience. Bruce was great in the first half, scoring consistently and shooting a perfect FG%. However, he just seemed to disappear at times in the second half, not scoring nearly as much as he did in the first and getting less involved in the offence.

D+ M. Williams 19 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -15 +/- Right off the bat, I love Williams’s energy. Aways moving on offence and hustling constantly. He doesn’t shy away from grabbing boards but, he was struggling on defence. He sagged off shooters at times, didn’t rotate or just looked confused about who he was guarding. There’s potential there for him, he just has to lock in on defence.

D+ J. Freeman-Liberty 15 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-5 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- A tough game for JFL, it was hard for him to get anything going and couldn’t knock down a three. His energy was great, but hopefully, he can bounce back next game and show the team that he can be a solid option for the backup PG spot.

Inc G. Temple 08 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Garbage time.

Inc J. Nwora 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- Garbage time.