Canada Unveil 2024 Paris Olympic Roster

Before Canada lost 86-72 in their first exhibition tuneup vs the USA, they officially unveiled the Paris 2024 Men’s Basketball Roster.

Guards:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Andrew Nembhard

Wings

RJ Barrett

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Melvin Ejim

Bigs

Khem Birch

Trey Lyles

Kelly Olynyk

Dwight Powell

The most talented Men’s basketball team in Canadian history. No question.



And there’s still Edey, Wiggins, Miller, Sharpe, Mathurin and others in the pipeline. pic.twitter.com/K0YgXGMyPP — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) July 10, 2024

A team with 11 NBA players (7 who return from the 2023 WC), this is unquestionably the best Canadian team ever assembled on paper. Melvin Ejim, a longtime SMNT vet, is the lone overseas pro going to Paris.

While Phil Scrubb, Tommy Scrubb and Mfiondu Kabengele were not officially named to the roster, Michael Grange reported that they’ll continue to travel with the team as injury insurance. Kabengele especially is someone I’ve been intrigued by all season in Athens and Venice.