Canada Unveil 2024 Paris Olympic Roster

Before Canada lost 86-72 in their first exhibition tuneup vs the USA, they officially unveiled the Paris 2024 Men’s Basketball Roster.
Guards:
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Jamal Murray
- Andrew Nembhard
Wings
- RJ Barrett
- Dillon Brooks
- Luguentz Dort
- Melvin Ejim
Bigs
- Khem Birch
- Trey Lyles
- Kelly Olynyk
- Dwight Powell
A team with 11 NBA players (7 who return from the 2023 WC), this is unquestionably the best Canadian team ever assembled on paper. Melvin Ejim, a longtime SMNT vet, is the lone overseas pro going to Paris.
While Phil Scrubb, Tommy Scrubb and Mfiondu Kabengele were not officially named to the roster, Michael Grange reported that they’ll continue to travel with the team as injury insurance. Kabengele especially is someone I’ve been intrigued by all season in Athens and Venice.