Can Davion Mitchell be a point guard for the Toronto Raptors?

Think back to the Raptors winning Game 6 of the NBA finals in 2019, being crowned world basketball champions (sorry Noah Lyles) for the first time in franchise history.

When celebrating the heroes that turned “We The North” into “We The Champs,” we often start with Kawhi Leonard, then Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam in some order, but after them, Fred VanVleet is usually the next name mentioned.

A backup point guard who put up 22 points in a title-clinching win, hit five threes, played some of the better defence on Steph Curry we’ve ever seen, and let out a cathartic scream felt through just about every television screen.

Yet long gone are those days when Lowry could take a seat for someone of VanVleet’s ability. Honestly, the last couple of seasons haven’t even been Jose Calderon and T.J. Ford levels of point guard depth. And as the Raptors venture through this rebuild, having the security blanket of two competent floor generals will matter. Good teams win in the margins, and that’s exactly when backup guards run the show.

Which is why Toronto’s decision to acquire Davion Mitchell from the Sacramento Kings has the potential to help them re-create a pipeline of depth at arguably the most important position — something they haven’t had in quite some time. And with the news of the Raptors waiving Sasha Vezenkov, the guard will be the only immediate contributing piece that comes back from that deal, barring a quick developmental leap from Jamal Shead.

Going back to Mitchell, I believe two things can be true. He hasn’t been asked to be a point guard all that often throughout his first three seasons in the NBA, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Baylor product lacks the tools to be one moving forward.

And when Mitchell was asked what he wanted to showcase in Toronto, “being a point guard,” was his immediate answer.

“A lot of times I was playing off the ball (in Sacramento),” the 25-year-old said when speaking to reporters in Las Vegas last month. “Being a really good point guard in this league, making the right reads, shooting the ball with confidence … and also being a really good defensive guard.”

We all know Mitchell’s immediate upside is on the defensive end. And if you weren’t aware, his ability there is high enough to have earned the nickname “Off-night” while in college for the fits he caused some of the best collegiate players at the time.

But what else can he offer Raptors fans so they might consider him a realistic tandem option with Immanuel Quickley? Let’s dive in.

The easiest place to begin is the counting stats. Truthfully, it’s not an ideal starting point, as I make Mitchell’s point guard case considering his most productive numbers came during a rookie campaign (2021-22) where he averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists through 27.2 minutes per game.

His production, and minutes, have been nearly cut in half in the two years since. In the 2023-24 season, Mitchell put up 5.3 points and 1.9 assists in 15.3 minutes per game.

But does dwindling statistical production necessarily mean a lack of ability? I’d say no, and here’s why. For one, the Kings’ backcourt was incredibly crowded the last three seasons. De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Malik Monk had all taken on a majority of the ball-handling responsibilities.

In an increased role, the per-36 numbers seem to suggest there is value though, as we’re looking at 12.4 points, 4.4 assists and nearly two made threes. There has been a slight dip in those numbers from his first to third year, but nothing that isn’t explained by constantly shifting responsibilities and lack of consistent playing time.

And for what it’s worth, those per-36 stats are right in line with the type of production seen from older and more expensive options Bruce Brown and Dennis Schroeder, and well above NBA G League flyers D.J. Carton and the since-waived Javon Freeman-Liberty — all of whom were given their fair share of chances as the Raptors backup point guard.

There’s also the fact that Mitchell has been one of the more disciplined passers in the league since his debut. His assist-to-turnover ratio has always been better than 2:1 in the NBA and his mark of 3:1 last season was ranked 30th in the entire league.

Through 72 games last season his highest turnover total was three, and he hit that mark just once. Meanwhile, the Kings averaged the second-most passes per game last year, so there is plenty of opportunity for mishandling in their frenetic system. Yet Mitchell was solid.

I also asked Raptors 905 assistant coach Matt Gray what he thought. The Mississauga, Ont. native spent time with Mitchell at Baylor University as the two won a national title together in 2021. If anyone knows the guard’s game it’s Gray.

“(Mitchell) does a good job of getting teammates involved and has shown he can run an NBA offence … his role was constantly changing (in Sacramento). I think his opportunity (in Toronto) is intriguing and a more consistent role might bring out the best in him.”

And speaking of Baylor, when Mitchell was in college — playing as a true floor general — his minutes were often spent distributing the ball and the production was evident as he averaged 5.5 assists as a senior with a 2.29 assist-to-turnover percentage.

Mitchell isn’t a flashy, double-digit assist floor general who sprays passes across the court. But often, the best backup point guards aren’t. Current and previous leaders in assist-to-turnover ratios include Tyus Jones, Monte Morris, and, yes, VanVleet himself. Getting sets going correctly is often more important for such players than creating every advantage. Mitchell has shown he can do that.

Similar to his playmaking production, his scoring stats don’t jump off the page. But the Raptors didn’t make the deal based on what he has done up to this point, what he should be able to do moving forward.

Averaging less than six points a game in back-to-back seasons isn’t franchise-altering stuff, but Mitchell’s efficiency has improved year-over-year, and he’s coming off career-highs in three-point (36.1), true shooting (55.5) and effective field goal (56) percentage.

He’s shown an ability to play alongside offensive hubs like Fox and Domantas Sabonis. And that malleability will be a trait that’ll make him valuable in multiple lineup combos for the Raptors.

Toronto is centered around a similarly skilled duo in Quickley and Scottie Barnes to what Mitchell was accustomed to in Sacramento. He can help relieve Quickley of ball-handling duties from time to time, take top-guard defensive assignments and afford the Raptors’ lead guard more opportunities to play off the ball.

Whereas Barnes gets a reliable kick-out option and someone to work alongside the All-Star. Nearly 50 per cent of Mitchell’s shot attempts in 2023-24 came from beyond the arc, converting those looks on a 34 per cent clip. Focusing on just corner threes and he knocked down an impressive 46 per cent — only Kelly Olynyk (58) and Gradey Dick (48) shot a better percentage from the corners last year for Toronto (min. 10 attempts).

Granted, only 15 per cent of Mitchell’s deep looks came from the corners last year but considering the Raptors won’t have any consistent options from those spots in 2024-25 — outside of the aforementioned Olynyk and Dick, and maybe rookie Ja’Kobe Walter (and barring an unexpected Chris Boucher return to the lineup) — it could easily become a bigger part of the guard’s shot diet moving forward.

Meanwhile, he also showed promise navigating around the paint and converting at the basket, despite his 6-foot-2 frame. The guard shot 75 per cent at the rim (45-of-60) during the 2023-24 campaign, albeit on a low frequency of 22 per cent.

Can that possibly see an uptick this season? Playing with multiple passing bigs like Barnes, Olynyk and even Jakob Poeltl as opposed to just Sabonis. One might assume as much considering 69 per cent of Mitchell’s made shots last year were assisted. And going back to his efficiency at the rim, he balanced that effort well between creating his own looks and playing off others as 51 per cent of his makes at the basket were from assists.

He was most reliant on his teammates for makes from beyond the arc as Mitchell was assisted on 96 per cent of his three-point looks last year — the most of his career.

Needless to say, for all his promise on the offensive end, he likely won’t be the isolation self-shot creator (especially from deep) that some have wanted the Raptors to add for quite some time.

Beyond his value on the court, Mitchell will also have plenty to offer off the floor as well.

A player entering his fourth year in the NBA is hardly a veteran, but when he’s 25 years old, brings title-winning collegiate experience, and more playoff appearances than most guys on the roster, he’ll be leaned upon regardless.

And that reality is not lost on Mitchell — it’s something he’s looking to embrace.

“Trying to bring leadership, defensive mindset coming in … doing the little things on the floor,” Mitchell said to reporters in Las Vegas when asked about what he has to offer Toronto.

“As a young group, I’m going to have more opportunities to run the court, to show what I can do, but also to be a leader.”

When it comes to players who’ll see meaningful time on the floor for the Raptors this upcoming season, Mitchell will be the fourth oldest (behind Kelly Olynyk, Jakob Poeltl, and Bruce Brown). So, he may be young, but the core of this squad is younger. And having a reliable and consistent player to help steer the ship when waters inevitably get choppy will be valuable.

None of this guarantees his time in Toronto will be a success. But there won’t be many environments more conducive to his growth. There are few teams, if any, that both need his skills (on both sides of the court) and have teammates able to diminish his weaknesses.

A rebuilding team, willing to give him a meaningful role and thrust him into a position he seemingly wants to strive in is what Toronto offers Mitchell. So yes, it’ll require a bit of good fortune for things to turn out how both parties hope, but as the saying goes: luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.

Mitchell has prepared for this opportunity his entire career, and if he proves he can be a true point guard, he might have found an NBA home for the foreseeable future. He’ll be entering a contract year this upcoming season while facing restricted free agency after that, so a strong showing while in a meaningful floor general position will go a long way in establishing longevity in the league.

The preparation is there, the opportunity is there…now it’s time to see whether or not fortune truly favours the bold.