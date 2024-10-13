Gameday: Raptors @ Celtics, October 13

The preseason chugs along in the first of two matchups against the Boston Celtics.

The third preseason game for the Toronto Raptors takes place tonight against the defending champion Celtics in Boston.

The Dinos come into tonight following a 113-95 loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Toronto started hot, beginning the game on an 11-2 run while ending the first quarter up 25-18. However, Toronto petered off as the game went on, being outscored 95-70 the rest of the way, mostly because of their inability to connect from deep (7-for-33 (21.2%)).

The Raptors will be looking for a more complete night against the defending champs.

Leading the charge will be the face of the franchise, Scottie Barnes. The former fourth-overall pick made his return to game action in over seven months on Friday, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in only 20 minutes.

The West Palm Beach, Fla. native started on fire as the first three Raptors’ offensive possessions featured the 23-year-old getting to the lane and finishing with a physical layup, draining a mid-range pull-up, before finding a streaking Jakob Poeltl in the middle of the floor for the easy lay.

With RJ Barrett (shoulder), Bruce Brown Jr. (knee), Immanuel Quickley (thumb), and Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder) all still out, one player who has made his mark so far in preseason besides Barnes has been Chris Boucher.

The Montreal, Que. native is averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 66.6 percent from deep (6-for-9) in only 18 minutes per game this preseason. His energy, length, and distance shooting have been on full display on an injury-riddled squad.

For Boston, they come in on a back-to-back after dismantling the Philadelphia 76ers 139-89 last night and have yet to lose this preseason, boasting a perfect 3-0 record.

Jaylen Brown led the way for the C’s, putting up 18 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Jayson Tatum wasn’t far behind, scoring 16 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and notching six assists.

It’s unclear if the big guns will be good to go on the second night of a back-to-back, as Al Horford already did not dress in night one.

The Celtics also feature former Raptor Ron Harper Jr., who has only seen one minute of action through Boston’s first three games.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 360

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Boston Celtics

PG: Jrue Holiday

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Luke Kornet

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Scottie Barnes

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report (Not official)

Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis (Foot) – Out

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Thumb) – Out

RJ Barrett (Shoulder) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shoulder) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Questionable

Garrett Temple (Hamstring) – Questionable

The remainder of Toronto’s preseason schedule is here, before everything gets going for real on Oct. 23, when Canada’s team plays host to the Cleveland Cavaliers.