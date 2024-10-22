A Roundtable on the Toronto Raptors’ 2024-25 NBA Season – PART I

The Raptors Republic retinue, once again, band together to share their thoughts [and prognostications] on what to expect this upcoming season.

The NBA is back in all its glory.

And with it, all the speculation and argumentation one can handle in this 2024th year of our Big Tech Overlords.

The wait wasn’t all that bad. Offseason hiatuses aren’t as torturous for us hoop sickos as they once were.

Between the fun of the Olympics [God, the USA team triumph was annoying], the thrill of the WNBA Playoffs, and the ups-and-downs of the perpetually-moving, offseason media machine (Gilbert Arenas’ pretttttyyy, prettttyyy annoying takes; Kevin Garnett’s glorious story-telling; an old-fashioned Woj-Shams swap; and, a lopsided national referendum on The People’s Zach Lowe versus The Intolerable Kendrick Perkins), we got our fill.

All the more so if you were also dutifully following your Raptors Republic summer syllabus:

…and so much more.

On that note, once you’ve finished all that reading and listening, I’ve done the hard work for you and wrangled up the genius of our RR minds for opinions and predictions on the upcoming season.

ROUNDTABLE

Welcome, RR Crew.

Many may find themselves a bit less optimistic about this upcoming season and this version of the Toronto Raptors (especially, if they’re big Bill Simmons Over/Under Podcast listeners). Besides live-betting 10-day contract under props – oh, wait, can’t do that anymore – what should Raptors fans be excited about?

Adon Moss

This really isn’t about what I think, but an opportunity for you to look deep within yourself and ask, what kind of fan you trulyare.

You a-race-to-the-nearest-new-bespoke-Ice-Cream-Shop-and-line-up-for-45 minutes-just-so-you-can-post-photos-saying-you-ate-over-priced-charcoal-ice-cream-that’s-probably-worse-than-Häagen-Dazs kind of a fan?

Or, are you-a-stretch-the-five-second-rule-[to as much time as you need, realistically]-for-a-half-sandwich-you-dropped-between-the-car-seat-and-console-in-order-to-rescue-and-devour-the-rest type of fan?

Because if you can’t enjoy a few fragments of gravel on your Bánh Mì, you might not be excited about anything this Raptors season has to offer.

You gotta love the grind [I did not see that analogy coming out so singingly]. You gotta love the small stuff, as I’ve said many times before.

Like, seeing if Scottie Barnes emerges as a true franchise cornerstone. Or, watching RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley prove naysayers of ther contracts wrong. Or, yelling at your [my] TV cheering on the 90-foot effort from guys like Davion Mitchell, Jamal Shead, and Ochai Agbaji as they try to stick it in the League.

For the more niche, I’m very intrigued to see how much more Jakob Pöltl offers the offence. He pairs exceptionally well with the Raptors’ principal scorers, and as he becomes more comfortable with a higher usage, I feel like his versatility – as a screener, roller, post-player, and passer – in Darko Rajaković’s system can flummox opponents even more than we saw last year.

This might not be pretty nor, successful, per se.

But I like my hoops grimy.

Cody Wiles

Seeing the young guys develop.

It’s one thing if Toronto is losing games with the young players playing badly; it’s another, if you can see tangible growth, even in spite of the Ls.

Louis Zatzman

This season should be defined by clarity and fun.

It has been many seasons of struggling, with players obviously unhappy, trades and expiring contracts hanging over the heads of the team, and the front office never seeming to invest in the present.

That is now over.

The major players on this team have their contracts. They seem to enjoy each other. There are smiles. The identity on the court is clear. We’ll see what happens when the team starts losing – perhaps all of the above goes out the window.

Regardless, this season is a demarcation line from the ambiguousness of the past ones.

Mete Makarnaci

Growth in the youngsters.

More time for BBQ (Barnes, Barrett, Quickley) to roast together. An opportunity to see if Gradey Dick is more than a 3+D archetype? Anyone for some DJ Carton time? He passes the eye test for me [more on that below].

Michael Appiah-Kubi

The continued evolution of Scottie Barnes.

Every year we have seen him develop a new area of his game. What will it be this year? Ball Handling? Mid range? Aggressiveness? Leadership?

I want to see him become a better leader: no more head down or pouting when things don’t work out. We have already seen his interviews with media improve, let’s see how he demonstrates his leadership throughout the trials and tribulations of this season.

This year wont be a Banner year, but the growth of Scottie should be the most exciting thing we see this year.

Samson Folk

It’s not an exciting answer, but he is an exciting player: Scottie Barnes.

While I don’t think the Raptors have a roster good enough to surround a superstar and win a ‘chip, Barnes has the potential to be that level of player – and those guys usually start leaping for it around this time in their careers.

We all get to watch and see if that’s the case. [ ]

William Lou

Be excited that we’re watching real basketball again with players that you can actually be invested in.

The Raptors set a franchise record with 30 rostered players last season, and at least half of them were NPCs [lol]. Malik Williams was signed off the street so that the Raptors nominally had a center while losing to the Timberwolves by 48 points. We started Javon Freeman-Liberty for an entire week. Garrett Temple played center for the first time in his 15-year career.

At least now we can track the progress of a handful of young players under team control rather than pretending that a bunch of strangers were actually Raptors just because it said that across their jersey.

In the Pooper for Cooper or [try to] pile up the Ws, where are you at on Toronto Raptors tanking?

Adon

I hate tanking.

Asking for a hundred lifetimes of bad juju.

Nuh uh.

Not pour moi, si vous plait.

Cody

I think the Raptors are too talented to tank, and if they are going to be “Waiving the White Flagg,” [very nice, Cody!] that means things are not going well, which isn’t good for the future, regardless.

Louis

The Raptors probably are just too good to pile up that many losses. RJ Barrett and Jakob Pöltl are role players who will find it very difficult to lose their minutes. Scottie Barnes is a full-fledged star.

Perhaps injuries and/or trades force the team underwater, but I imagine the Raptors will simply try to play good basketball.

If they seem near the basement and close to real lottery odds, maybe a few players sit out some weeks with sore backs. Don’t expect that right away. For now, the hoops should be good.

Mete

No one wants to sit around and watch their basketball team lose games on purpose. And getting playoff experience for a young core is a very good outcome.

I’m just not so sure – from those press conferences – that Toronto has any interest in competing.

Michael

I’ll take the middle. I want to win, but I don’t want to be crazy and miss out on a top five pick. [Taking both sides…pathetttic]

If injures pile up: “Chase for Ace”, “We will be a Drag because we want Flagg”, “Don’t call me in April, call me in May, because I want VJ” (I Tried). [And I commend you for it!]

Samson

No tank. Too good.

If they tank, it means someone cut the brake lines.

Will Lou

Let’s give it three months.

If this team is fully healthy and it just doesn’t work, then by all means let’s tank for the third time in five seasons. But if it does get to that point again, what does it say about all the existing players on the roster?

My hope is that Scottie and company are so good that it takes tanking off the table.

If you’re Masai Ujiri, three bottles of Mountain Dew Code Red in, with minutes left before the trade deadline, and you’re “sending it“, what blockbuster trade would you be making?

Adon

What a scene, I can see it so clearly:

Eyes red and bleary from way too much caffeine and exhaustion. Phones are blaring. Bobby’s sweating. Darko’s smiling. Diet Mountain Dew bottles filled, emptied, or otherwise are strewn about. Ed Rogers’ locked in the dumpster (…yaaa…he got out…). Then there’s Masai, as stoic as ever. He’s already bought, sold, and shorted some new Tech startup, Kibby, that delivers pet food by drone and is in talks of being acquired by the US military. 500% ROI. He’s just getting started. After moments of pensive silence, the great Leviathan of NBA transactions [which is me in this dream state] walks towards the ringing phone, picks it up, hangs it up, and speed dials David Griffin. “Griff?” “Yeh.” “We want your 2028.” “Masai, c’monnn, man…” “Yes, No.” “Fine. Top-8 Protected.” “5.” “Fine.” Toronto Raptors CJ McCollum, Daniel Theis, Yves Missi, 2028 First Round Pick (Top-5 Protected) New Orleans Pelicans Jakob Poetl, Bruce Brown Jr. “Trade’s done, everyone. I’ve got a call with Pep Guardiola in five. Lock it in, Bobby. And do that other thing now too.” Masai hands Bobby the phone and vanishes into the darkness of an unused supply room. Bobby glances the others in the room and dials. “Hey Rob. Ya, Griff went for it. Okay, cool. I’ll send it off now.” Toronto Raptors D’Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Christian Wood, 2025 Second Round Pick (via the Los Angeles Clippers) Los Angeles Lakers* CJ McCollum, Daniel Theis (*Some Apron Rules would have to be circumvented.)

Cody

I don’t think Toronto should acquire anyone big time.

The “blockbuster” trade here is sending Jakob Pöltl away, but I really don’t think they should do that.

But who knows what happens when you get that Mountain Dew in you? [Hate to say it, but I do…]

Louis

It depends on the team’s record.

If Toronto is ten games below .500 after its truly hellacious schedule to start the year, the clear tanking trade is to sell Jakob Pöltl for a bag of chips and some draft picks.

If the team is better than expected? Darius Garland, LaMelo Ball, and Trae Young are exceptional talents, whose teams might be ready to move on from. They’re generally undervalued across the league and maybe available(?).

That’s wildly unrealistic. If Toronto is heading towards a low playoff spot, adding a player like Cam Johnson from Brooklyn to bolster the wing and add shooting is likelier.

Mete

It really depends, but in all likelihood, Toronto should be sellers at the trade deadline.

I would look to move Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher, or basically anyone else over the age of 27 [Ageist!] for young players and picks.

At this point, I’d take any second rounder and see if Masai can find his next Norman Powell.

Michael

If I am trying to make moves

“Hey Koby, how’s things with your disgruntled point guard, Darius Garland, going?”

If I am trying to Tank

“Hey, Sammy – can I call ya, Sammy? – hasn’t RJ been a joy to watch this year. Almost an All-Star. You’ve sure struggled so far, doesn’t Shai need some more help? Might be a perfect fit on that team of yours.”

Samson

Firstly, I’m drinking Baja Blast [Touché].

Secondly, it’s the Garland/Quickley swap.

Will Lou

I wouldn’t advise him to do this but I also couldn’t stop Masai if he truly crashed out and called Milwaukee about a Giannis/Scottie swap. [That stopped me in my tracks for a hot sec]

What’s going to be the M. Night Shyamalan Twist of the Year for Toronto Raptors fans?

Adon

RJ Barrett Most Improved Player of the Year.

He meets the criteria. Young player brimming with promise yet to fully break out. Vaulting into a primary/secondary role with the Raptors, RJ’s usage will increase (as a Raptor, his 24% usage rate was equivalent to Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder last year).

If RJ can improve his efficiency (a big if; he was very effective as a Raptor, not so much as a Knick) then suddenly there’s a path to semi-Stardom. Particularly so, if he can find consistency with his 3-point shooting (horrid in New York; solid in Toronto).

On some books, he’s +4000 to win the award, so ya, it’d be a bit of a plot twist.

Cody

One of the Rooks – namely Jamal Shead and Ja’Kobe Walter – is going to become a mainstay in the rotation, and, maybe, even crack the starting lineup.

Louis

Scottie Barnes makes an All-NBA Team.

He was an All-Star last year, and perhaps would have been in the conversation for All-NBA if his play from early in the year hadn’t fallen off (read: his jumper). Now, he has a team built in his image, and he seems to have improved his jumper and driving.

He’s ready to ascend.

Mete

I’m not sure how big of a twist this is, but I believe that D.J. Carton will have a great year for the Raptors this season. [Dude, that might be the biggest twist of them all.]

I see him breaking out and beating out Davion Mitchell for the backup point guard spot.

By the end of the year, he’s in the top eight rotation for Toronto. [Just when I thought it couldn’t get twistier!]

Michael

The Raptors bench is pretty good. And, it’s old country boy, Bruce Brown Jr., bringing it all together!!! [Yeehaw]

Samson

Adon Moss writes his first ‘5 things I Dig and Don’t Dig about the Toronto Raptors’ column of 2024. [I said Shyamalan twists not Peter Jackson fantasies!]

Will Lou

Bruce Brown doesn’t get traded and instead re-signs for two years at the mid-level.

In the press release from the team, Bobby Webster is quoted as saying “Bruce’s contract gives us excellent optionality in the future for how we build our roster.” [Gotta love a little foreshadowing pre-twist.]

Stay tuned. Part II of the Roundtable will come out tomorrow, Wednesday, 23, 2024.