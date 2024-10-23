NBA odds, betting preview (Oct. 23): Cavaliers vs. Raptors predictions

Take a look at the best odds and betting trends for Wednesday's clash between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Toronto Raptors will get the 2024-25 season underway on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena.

After posting a disappointing 25-57 record and missing the playoffs last year, the Raptors are banking on some better health from their core players and a few tweaks to the roster to help propel them to a play-in or playoff spot in 2024-25.

The Cavaliers finished with a 48-34 record last season, good enough for fourth in the Eastern Conference. They advanced to the second round of the playoffs after prevailing over the Orlando Magic in the opening round in seven games, only to fall in five games to the Boston Celtics, who went on to claim the NBA title.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Wednesday’s season opener for both the Raptors and Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds

Cavaliers moneyline odds -250 Raptors moneyline odds +205 Over/under odds Over 224.5 points (-110), Under 224.5 points (-110) Spread odds Cavaliers -6.5 (-110), Raptors +6.5 (-110) Time/Date Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET Odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Cleveland Cavaliers (Last season: 48-34 SU, 38-42-2 ATS, 41-41 o/u)

The Cavaliers spent the summer locking up core players Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, and Jarrett Allen to extensions. They also made a coaching swap, showing JB Bickerstaff the door and welcoming in Kenny Atkinson, who had success as an assistant coach with Golden State. Other than that, the team didn’t add a notable player other than Jaylon Tyson, whom the Cavs selected with the No. 20 pick in the draft.

Injuries ravaged Cleveland’s roster last year, but the Cavs still managed to win 48 games and advance to the second round of the playoffs before losing to the eventual champions. This year, more is expected from the core, and anything short of a deep playoff run will be considered a disappointment.

Betting Toronto Raptors (last season: 25-57 SU, 35-46-1 ATS, 42-40 o/u)

Much like the Cavs, the Raptors also spent the summer locking up key pieces to long-term extensions. Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley both signed lucrative five-year deals, which means they’ll be part of a core group moving forward that also includes Canadian RJ Barrett.

The Raptors went an embarrassing 2-19 down the stretch last season while the roster was hobbled with injuries, and there’s no question that this team is in a rebuilding phase, as confimed by Masai Ujiri over the summer.

Most online sportsbooks have set Toronto’s season win total at around 30.5 heading into Wednesday’s opener, which means the Raptors are expected to be battling for a Play-In Tournament spot if everything goes according to plan. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see Toronto tank if the first half of the season is a flop in order to secure a top lottery selection in next summer’s draft.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors injuries

Both of these teams have injury concerns before the new season tips off.

Cleveland will be without SG Max Strus (hip) and F Emoni Bates (knee).

For Toronto, G Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder), F Bruce Brown (knee), G RJ Barrett (shoulder), and F Kelly Olynyk (back) will be out.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors betting trends

The Cavaliers went 2-1 SU, 1-1-1 ATS, and 1-2 o/u against the Raptors last season.

The over went 8-2 in Toronto’s final 10 games last season.

Cavalliers vs. Raptors player prop trends

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points or more over his final six playoff games last season, averaging 35.33 per game during that span. However, he’s only averaged 20.4 points per game in 14 career games against Toronto, tied for his lowest career scoring average against any opponent. Most online sportsbooks have set his points line at 25.5 with more juice on the under (around -118), although 24.5 can be found if you shop around.

Immanuel Quickley started putting up more 3-point shots at the end of last year, averaging 7.8 attempts per game in the final month of the season. He drained three or more triples in four straight games and five of his last six to close out the season.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors predictions