A Roundtable on the Toronto Raptors’ 2024-25 NBA Season – PART II

It's Part II of the Raptors Republic Roundtable where us writers give you readers our hopes, dreams, and stark, stark realities.

Welcome back to Part II of the Raptors Republic roundtable.

If you missed Part I, check it.

On we go…

A Big Shot Bob Prediction for the NBA.

Adon

The Detroit Pistons make the NBA Playoffs.

Perhaps, there is a certain someone trying to speak a certain result into existence because they have a certain amount of coinage attached to it.

I know. It’s desperate. Lowly, even. But don’t judge that certain someone.

Every year, a young, up-and-coming team makes the “leap”. Two years ago, it was the Sacramento Kings, of whom, I bet would win the division and did. Last year, Orlando, Indiana, and Oklahoma City all made somewhat surprising strides forward.

Detroit finally, kinda makes some sense.

New General Manager, Trajan Langdon, has constructed something that resembles a balanced NBA team – AKA not having six centres – by surrounding Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey with a bunch of young athletes and veteran shooters.

With JB Bickerstaff taking the reins from a, seemingly, indifferent Monty Williams, who’s to say the Pistons couldn’t be the precocious Ninja Turtles to emerge from the depths of the Eastern Conference’s sewers.

Cowabunga!!!!

Cody

The New York Knicks lose in the first round of the Playoffs. [Heavy.]

Louis

James Harden takes a run at the MVP award again.

The talent level is still outrageous, and his numbers have only been quiet in recent years because his teams have asked him to do less. Well, now, the Clippers are asking him to do more. And there are still only a small handful of players capable of answering that call.

Sure, maybe it doesn’t lead the Clippers deep in the Playoffs like Hardenball[™] used to. Maybe it doesn’t even get the Clippers to the Playoffs. But averaging something like 28-9-8 still could be possible for a guy like Harden, who is one of the most talented offensive players in the history of the league.

I’m excited to find out how much he has left.

Mete

The San Antonio Spurs make the Playoffs.

Year Two Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, some decent depth and, arguably, the best coach in NBA history, Gregg Popovich.

[That’s a recipe for meagre success!]

Michael

The Sacramento Kings will be a top four team in the Western Conference this season. [DeMar time!]

Samson

The NBA Cup gains more steam.

It becomes more powerful, and enables the NBA to look increasingly across the pond for inspiration on how to grow their league.

The ripple effect will help crush “ringz culture”. [2032: Kendrick Perkins hologram on ESPNvr+ proclaims Donovan Mitchell isn’t a Hall of Famer because he never won an NBA Cup]

Will Lou

Milwaukee ends up in the Play-In tournament and Giannis becomes the big trade target next offseason to lead every ESPN program.

A Bread and Circus Spicy Take for the masses.

Adon

The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks don’t get out of the first round of the Playoffs.

I hope I’m wrong. I love the Greek Freak and Joker as much as anyone else. I want them to win, win, win. But I don’t see it with either team.

Their top-heavy rosters are rickety. Their depth inexperienced and unproven. I don’t see these two fearsome Protagonists dragging their respective teams through the attrition of an 82-game season and the Playoffs. It’s too much for a lone mortal to bear.

Jamal Murray and Dame Lillard have to play like All-Stars for me to be wrong.

We’ll see.

Cody

Scottie Barnes makes the All-NBA leap.

Louis

Darko Rajaković gets some buzz for Coach of the Year.

He runs an incredibly modern offence, with incredibly high expected efficiency. The defence also looked more stable in Preseason, at least, in terms of commitment to principles.

If Toronto is in the Play-In, and maybe wins 35 games, that’s adding 10 extra wins to last season. He might have a dark-horse shot [Lou! You missed a sweet opportunity for a Darko Horse pun!].

Mete

The Boston Celtics don’t defend the title.

Alright, that might not sound super spicy, but how about this?

Boston doesn’t even make the Finals. Better? [Getting there. We’ll call it mild spicy.]

Michael

A moment will occur, at some point during the season, where we, as a collective, ask ourselves: is RJ Barrett actually the best player on this team? [Damn, that’s not bread and circus, that’s Louis XVI-revolution-on-your-hands type talk]

Samson

Franz Wagner Most Improved Player.

Will Lou

Jamal Shead ends the season as the Sixth Man because he is genuinely a defensive menace.

In their matchup against Philadelphia in March, Shead slides in for a charge against Kyle Lowry. Lowry initially berates Tony Brothers about the call, but cheekily butt-taps Shead in the ultimate show of respect. [my heart just swelled, I have to go take some medication now.]

The Toronto Raptors record by April 13, 2025, and Play-In/Playoff/Mayan Riviera?

Adon

31-51.

Slightly over the O/U of 30.5. Yay!

36 wins got into the Play-In last year. 40 and 43 the two years prior.

Assuming Washington and Brooklyn are drat, Toronto would need to find five more wins and hope that the likes of Detroit, Chicago, Charlotte, or, perhaps, Atlanta all stinkety, stank.

Which is not all that likely.

Early April tropical beaches for the young fellas it is.

Cody

32-52.

Just miss the Play-In.

Louis

35-47.

They won’t make the Play-In, but they’ll be close.

Another late lottery pick, sadly, seems likely.

Mete

30-52.

I don’t see Play-In nor Playoffs happening.

Not because of a lack of talent, but because this Front Office does not seem to want to win.

Michael

39-43.

10th seed.

Play-In.

Samson

39-43.

Will Lou

41-41. [The kind of optimism we all need these days…]

Win the first one, but lose the second Play-In game.

Huge strides made by Scottie, RJ, and IQ. Unfortunately, the draft turns out to be generational and this spawns a decade of tanking debates in the comments. [Inevitable. Really.]