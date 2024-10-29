Raptors Exercise Team Options on Agbaji and Dick

Both players are now signed through the 2025-26 season

Good news for Raptors fans today, as the team has just announced that they will be exercising the fourth-year term option on the rookie scale contract of forward Ochai Agbaji and the third-year team option on the rookie scale contract of guard Gradey Dick.

Both of these players are now signed through the 2025-26 season.

Dick is currently having a great run so far with the Raptors, averaging 16 points per game, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, while also shooting 43 percent from the field.

Gradey Dick with a career high 25 points on 9-16 FG and 4-9 3P



His gravity as a potentially elite movement and stationary shooter is why Toronto used a lottery pick to pair him with Scottie Barnes



Look for him to get more consistent as the season goes on pic.twitter.com/OeXA588JoF — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) October 27, 2024

Agbaji has also been a solid addition to the team, averaging 12.3 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in the four games he’s played.