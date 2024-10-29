Raptors Exercise Team Options on Agbaji and Dick

Good news for Raptors fans today, as the team has just announced that they will be exercising the fourth-year term option on the rookie scale contract of forward Ochai Agbaji and the third-year team option on the rookie scale contract of guard Gradey Dick.
Both of these players are now signed through the 2025-26 season.
Dick is currently having a great run so far with the Raptors, averaging 16 points per game, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, while also shooting 43 percent from the field.
Agbaji has also been a solid addition to the team, averaging 12.3 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in the four games he’s played.