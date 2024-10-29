Scottie Barnes Out Against Charlotte, Return Unknown

Barnes will not be with the team in the game against Charlotte tomorrow.

With good news, comes some bad. As reported by Josh Lewenberg, Scottie Barnes will not be playing tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets.

Barnes will stay back in Toronto to have his right eye medically assessed. While he shouldn’t be out for too long, we should have more information on the injury and the timeframe for his return in the coming days.

The All-Star is having a great start to the season so far, averaging 19.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 33 minutes of play.