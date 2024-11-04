NBA odds, betting preview (Nov. 4): Raptors vs. Nuggets predictions

The Raptors have covered the spread in six straight games and face a double-digit spread as underdogs in Denver on Monday.

The Toronto Raptors will kick off a season-long five-game road trip when they visit the Nuggets in Denver on Monday night.

This will be the second time in less than a week that these two teams have met. Toronto pushed Denver to overtime at Scotiabank Arena last Monday, falling 127-125 to the Nuggets but easily covering the 8.5-point spread.

Toronto is coming off an emotional 131-128 overtime victory over Sacramento on Saturday, when the team retired Vince Carter’s No. 15 at halftime.

Denver started the season 0-2, but has since recorded victories in three of its last four games, including a convincing 129-103 home victory over Utah on Saturday.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Monday’s clash between the Raptors and Nuggets:

Raptors moneyline odds +375 Nuggets moneyline odds -500 Spread odds Nuggets -10 (-115), Raptors +10 (-105) Over/under odds Over 230.5 points (-110), under 230.5 (-110) Date/Time Nov. 4, 10:00 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (2-5 SU, 6-1 ATS, 6-1 o/u)

Toronto’s 2-5 straight-up record is not a good indicator of just how well this hobbled team has played out of the gates, but its 6-1 record against the spread is very impressive, especially considering the early injury woes of Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Kelly Olynyk, among others.

Additionally, the Raptors have scored 125 points or more in four of their first seven contests, a major reason why they’ve played over the total in six of their first seven games. The 836 total points the team has put up is the most points scored in franchise history through the first seven games of a season. They rank fifth in the NBA in scoring average (119.4 points), which is incredible given the shorthanded roster.

RJ Barrett, who missed the first three games of the season due to a right AC joint sprain, is averaging a team-high 28.9 points while shooting 49.4% from the field in four games. He’s now scored 30 or more points in three straight games for the first time in his career.

Betting Denver Nuggets (3-3 SU, 2-4 ATS, 4-2 o/u)

The Nuggets picked up their first home win of the season on Saturday against Utah, forcing 24 turnovers while converting those into a season-high 39 points. Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 29.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists, finished one assist shy of a triple-double while logging just 30 minutes, so he’ll be relatively fresh for Monday’s tilt with the Raptors.

Canadian Jamal Murray is in concussion protocol and missed Saturday’s game against Utah. Denver went 13-10 when Murray was sidelined last year.

Raptors vs. Nuggets injuries

F Scottie Barnes (eye), F Kelly Olynyk (back), and F Bruce Brown (knee) are all out for the Raptors. G Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful.

G Jamal Murray (concussion) is out for the Nuggets. F Vlatko Cancar (ankle) is doubtful and F Aaron Gordon (knee/calf) is probable.

Raptors vs. Nuggets betting trends

The Raptors have covered the spread in six straight games.

Toronto has played over the total in four straight games and in six of its seven games this season.

The over is 4-0 in Denver’s last four games.

The Raptors are 5-1 ATS in their past six meetings with the Nuggets.

Raptors vs. Nuggets player prop trends

Barrett has scored 31 points or more in three consecutive games and is averaging 28.8 points through four games, although he scored just 20 last week against Denver. If you like him to record over 23.5 points, the best odds can be found @ BetVictor (-117).

Michael Porter Jr. has recorded two or more assists in all six of his games this season, averaging 2.5 per game. He has -115 odds @ bet365 to achieve the feat again.

Aaron Gordon has at least one three-pointer in five straight games, averaging 2.2 per game during that span. He’s a steep -220 @ bet365, but this could be a useful leg of a parlay to get more value.

RJ Barrett has drained at least two three-pointers in four straight games. He’s -130 at NorthStar Bets to record over 1.5 threes made.

Raptors vs. Nuggets best bets

Nikola Jokic over 1.5 threes made: +122 best odds @ FanDuel. Jokic is taking more three-point shots this season, averaging 4.5 per game (he averaged 2.9 attempts last season) while shooting an impressive 59.3% from deep. He went 3-for-5 from behind the arc last week in Toronto and will be counted on for even more offence on Monday with Jamal Murray out.

Raptors +10 spread: -104 best odds @ Pinnacle. Yes, this game is being played at altitude, and yes, this looks like it could be a potential letdown spot after an emotional victory over Sacramento and Vince’s retirement ceremony. However, giving the Raptors 10 points with Murray out seems generous. If the Raptors can keep their energy up, I like their chances to keep this game within single digits and cover the spread for a seventh straight game.

Greg’s Raptors betting record this season: 5-3, +1.67 units.