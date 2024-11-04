Gameday: Raptors @ Nuggets, November 4

The Raptors are back at it late tonight as they’ll get their rematch against the 2022/23 NBA Champions Denver Nuggets. They played in a nail-biting game last week and we’ll see if Toronto can bring the heat again.

Toronto is coming off their second win of the young season as they beat DeMar DeRozan’s Sacramento Kings 131 to 128 in overtime. RJ Barrett is coming off his third straight 30-point outing and will look to keep the streak going. Ochai Agbaji also played a great game against the Kings and will look to keep his good start to the season going.

It’s funny that this rematch comes very soon, and it will be a week since their last matchup. This rematch marks the memory of Russel Westbrook’s hard foul on Scottie Barnes last time out, as the two teams got into a brawl after Westbrook was handed a flagrant foul for a vicious challenge.

Westbrook’s flagrant foul on Barnes

Toronto lost at home in overtime the last time these two teams met, as Toronto controlled most of the game but couldn’t finish it off. That game marked the debut of RJ Barrett who came off a shoulder injury in the preseason and was forced to miss the first three games of the season. He made an impression right away with 20 points in his first game back. The Raptors got a great effort from Jakob Poeltl last time out too, as he had a monstrous 16 points alongside 19 rebounds.

For the Nuggets it was the usual for Nikola Jokic, as he put up 40 points along with 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray barely missed triple-doubles in that contest as Gordon was 2 assists shy and Murray missed it by 1 rebound and 3 assists. Christian Braun also had a sneaky good game and chipped in 17 points.

The Raptors will get two more shots at a quick rematch as they’ll be up against the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers after facing both teams last week. They’re at Sacramento right after this game on November 6, then face the Los Angeles Clippers in their brand-new arena on the 9th. Their last rematch for now comes against the Lakers on November 10.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10:00 p.m. ET

Television: SN

Radio: SN1

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Denver Nuggets

PG: Russell Westbrook

SG: Christian Braun

SF: Michael Porter Jr.

PF: Aaron Gordon

C: Nikola Jokic

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: RJ Barrett

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report (Not official)

Nuggets

DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) – Out

Jamal Murray (Concussion protocol) – Out

Vlatko Cancar (Ankle) – Doubtful

Aaron Gordon (Knee) – Probable

PJ Hall (Two-Way) – Out

Raptors

Scottie Barnes (Orbital) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Pelvis) – Doubtful

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Two-Way) – Out

D.J. Carton (Two-Way) – Out