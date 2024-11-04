Raptors injury update: Scottie Barnes and others a long way off

Even as the Raptors battle game in and game out with a lot of exciting and encouraging performances, one look at the bench will show you a host of players in street clothes. Here’s an update on the health front.

For starters, the Raptors incumbent All-Star, Scottie Barnes is still far away from returning to game action. After learning Barnes had fractured his orbital bone, the Raptors set out a timeline on October 30th that would give Barnes a 3-week period to seek out the best plan going forward. Today, Barnes has a doctor appointment and we should be updated within the next couple days, if not tonight pre-game. Prior to this, Coach Darko Rajakovic said he wasn’t aware of any plan for surgery on Barnes. These days, Barnes can be seen courtside at Raptors game sporting a very swollen eye and a smile.

Immanuel Quickley, who took a really hard fall on opening night and was forced to leave, has been nursing a pelvic contusion ever since. Coach Rajakovic has spoken to the up and down nature of Quickley’s recovery, saying that some days are good, some days are bad, and that they’re waiting until there’s no doubt about that feeling. He’s been labeled as doubtful for tonight’s game against Denver. Stay tuned for an update pre-game.

On the bright side, both RJ Barrett & Ja’Kobe Walter have recovered from their AC joint sprains, and both look healthy as ever. Walter made his NBA debut, made his first NBA basket, and provided more pop on the defensive end than many expected to see. Barrett, for his part, is unleashing Luka Doncic-level offense upon his opponents to the tune of roughly 29-7-6 on 59 percent true-shooting. Unbelievable.

Kelly Olynyk, who suffered a lumbar strain in his back during the Raptors first pre-season game in Montreal (only playing 11 minutes) is still a couple weeks away, according to the Raptors.

Bruce Brown, who had arthroscopic knee surgery in the offseason, is out. There is no updates to his status, but he’s wearing great outfits on the sideline this season.

That’s all. We’ll learn more later.

Have a blessed day.