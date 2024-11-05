Quick Reaction: Raptors 119, Nuggets 121

B O. Agbaji 33 MIN, 16 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 6-11 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Ochai continues his sharpshooting from beyond the arc in this game, his ability to move without the ball, free himself up, and knock down the threes at a consistent rate has been a thing of beauty for the Raptors. His size also helped out Jakob in this game when guarding Jokic at points, making it difficult for the big man to score.

B R. Barrett 33 MIN, 16 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 5-21 FG, 2-11 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -8 +/- RJ Barrett has taken the leap this season in every way possible. He didn’t have the best shooting night, but he was making his presence known everywhere else. His playmaking ability, rebounding, and dominating in the paint. If he can keep this up, we might be seeing a possible all-star selection?

A J. Pöltl 32 MIN, 24 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 11-18 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -5 +/- Jakob had the difficult challenge of guarding Jokic tonight and he did as best a job as you could. He kept his energy up throughout the game, fighting for the loose rebounds, and making it tough for Jokic to get a rhythm going. I also liked the fact that he wasn’t shy on the offensive end either, his jump hook in the paint was working for him and he kept going back to it all night long. Even though he fouled out, he stepped up big time when the team needed him.

A G. Dick 36 MIN, 26 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 10-20 FG, 4-9 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 4 TO, 1 +/- I SAID IT ONCE AND ILL SAY IT AGAIN GRADEY IS HIM!! Even if this team isn’t going anywhere, Dick is one of the bright spots on this team. It’s almost like he just doesn’t run out of stamina, he kept moving and moving. It’s because of this movement he finds himself open either on the mid-range or on the three for some easy looks. What I also loved was that he might not be the best defender but he keeps this energy up on both ends of the floor—for example, not giving up on a turnover and getting a chase-down block on the other end. I know he’s a second-year player, but is it possible for the most improved conversation to begin?

B D. Mitchell 30 MIN, 13 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 5-11 FG, 2-7 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Great game overall for Mitchell, he didn’t try to force any sort of shots, he let the game come to him and made the right play when presented in front of him. He was playing some pretty intense defence as well, drawing charges, and not giving up on the play. His play making was also elite tonight, watching for any cutting players, and finding the open man.

C- J. Walter 09 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 10 +/- I’m not going to nitpick Walter too much. It’s all about learning and growing when it comes to rookies. He did make his first three of his career, which is a plus. As long as he continues to play with high energy and continues to move, the game will come to him. It’s only a matter of time before his shots start to fall.

C J. Mogbo 21 MIN, 4 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Mogbo didn’t have the highest of scoring nights, but what stuck out to me tonight was his in-game decision-making, time and time again he isn’t forcing anything and making the right play. He finds himself in the right spots for rebounds, passes and loose balls.

B- J. Shead 17 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-4 FG, 1-1 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Shead did his thing tonight, providing the team with some great defence on Denver’s guards and helping out on the offensive end. His aggressiveness was fantastic, taking it to the paint and not being afraid of contact, despite the loss, it’s great in games like this.

C- C. Boucher 14 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/- Would definitely like to see more out of Boucher, when Jakob goes to the bench he has keep that offensive energy up, especially on someone like a Jokic. Aside from that, he did have multiple deflections tonight leading to some costly Denver turnovers.

C- J. Battle 12 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Tough night for battle, I thought he was in for a solid shooting night after knocking down his first three but it looks like he just couldn’t get it going. He is still doing everything right, moving his feet and getting himself in positions to score, there’s not much else we can really ask from him.

Inc B. Fernando 03 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Only played three minutes, but did score in that time.