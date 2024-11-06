Gameday: Raptors @ Kings, November 6th

Another long night for Raptors fans as the Toronto Raptors are traveling to Sacramento to face off against Demar Derozan and the Kings for the second time in three games. Toronto will still be without a great deal of rotation players, but if last game is any indication, Toronto still has a fighting chance in this one. Sacramento lost in overtime the last time these two teams met so they will be looking to avenge that defeat.

Gradey Dick has been a revelation this season and a big reason why Toronto has been so competitive in a lot of these games that you would assume they would be blown out in. His presence on the floor gives the offense a spark, and his brilliant scoring and movement always add positive value to his minutes. For Toronto to beat Sacramento again, Dick is going to have to continue his brilliance on the offensive end to give Toronto a chance again. RJ Barrett has also begun the season on a fantastic run averaging 26 points per game and 7.8 assists per game to start. Barrett and Dick will have to once again shoulder enormous offensive loads in order for Toronto to have a shot to win this game.

Sacramento has a bevy of wonderful offensive players and are a nightmare for any team to try to contain on a nightly basis. Former Raptor DeMar DeRozan had a very strong game against Toronto in their last matchup, despite some controversy with Drake overshadowing it, but containing DeMar will have to be a priority tonight, stay down on his pump fakes, pinching in on his pick n’ roll looks, and just not allowing him to beat you. Domantas Sabonis and De’aaron Fox are also both great offensive players and attention to detail on their handoff actions will be pertinent to Toronto’s defense tonight.

This game will likely require Toronto to try to somewhat match the offense that Sacramento will put out, which is a big ask, but they were able to outlast them in the previous game. But if Barrett and Dick can somewhat keep both of their hot streaks going, then Toronto has a great platform to stand o.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10:00 p.m. ET

Television: SN

Radio: SN1

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Sacramento Kings

PG: De’aaron Fox

SG: Kevin Huerter

SF: DeMar DeRozan

PF: Keegan Murray

C: Domantas Sabonis

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: RJ Barrett

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report (Not official)

Kings

Devin Carter(Labrum) – Out

Raptors

Scottie Barnes (Orbital) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Pelvis) – Doubtful

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Two-Way) – Out

D.J. Carton (Two-Way) – Out