Gameday: Raptors @ Lakers, November 10

The Toronto Raptors (2-8) stay fun.

Let’s recap. The new crop of rookies are looking unbelievable out there. Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead are must-watch TV because of their defensive chops, passion on the court, and ability to cause deflections. Jamison Battle is slotting in on both ends smoothly, with his shooting and rebounding desperately needed. Ja’Kobe Walter is out with another injury, but he tantalized early.

RJ Barrett has grown into the role of a creator while still driving (literally) so much of the offence with his attacks on the rim. Immanuel Quickley is back and firing up triples with abandon. His movement and shooting injected pace and danger to Toronto’s offence last night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jakob Poeltl is in the midst of a career year behind his hub work on offence. His screening, passing, and decision-making while ambling from action to action really determines Toronto’s offensive process. Ochai Agbaji has improved in basically every area, but his defence, shooting, cutting — he looks like he’ll be a real contributor on a good team.

And Gradey Dick. The star boy. The shooter. The cutter. My goodness he’s been fun. He’s creating so much for the offence as he leaks out as the back screener of Spain actions, jets around pindowns, zooms into zooms, and then attacks closeouts out of all of those sets. No one covers it better than Samson Folk

This is a fun, fun team, and Scottie Barnes should be coming back relatively soon. Sure, the team is losing. But enjoy the ride. If this rate of losing maintains, and everyone improves in the process, and the Raptors find a star in this upcoming draft? Whoo boy, this team’s future is supercharged.

The Los Angeles Lakers (5-4), meanwhile, look weird. They are above .500, but their only wins recently are against the Raptors (they let Toronto back in late) and the Detroit Pistons. JJ Redick is publicly calling out players. But Anthony Davis and LeBron James are inevitable. Toronto will be up against it.

Broadcast Info

Tip-Off: 9:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: 1050

Raptors Lineup

Scottie Barnes (orbital fracture) remains out, as does Kelly Olynyk (back) and Bruce Brown (knee). Ja’Kobe Walter resprained his A/C joint, and he is out too.

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: RJ Barrett

C: Jakob Poeltl

Lakers Lineup

D’Angelo Russell came off the bench in LA’s last game, which was something to note. Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes are both probable, while Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood are both out.

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Cam Reddish

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

The Line

I’m seeing Toronto as +10.5. That seems generous? Raptors are basically covering every game, just like they used to. And even though they’re losing, they’ve basically all been close, including a two-point loss to the Clippers last night. Sure, a back-to-back, and Toronto is short-handed, but +10.5 seems like a lot.