Raptors unveil new Vince Carter City Edition Jerseys

Well, after seeing the leaks and wondering if they would pop, the Raptors new City jerseys definitely pop. They finally released the actual pictures, featuring a few different Raptors sporting it, and the Raptors have a winner.

The Raptors describe this jersey, that honors Vince Carter, as: “a unique, first-of-its-kind design that honours the icons and moments that shaped Toronto basketball culture and community.”

Raptors officially unveil our 2024/25 city jersey 🔥



What are your thoughts?#WeTheNorth



📸: Toronto Raptors pic.twitter.com/Pug8SJ2VED — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) November 14, 2024

If you’re interested in getting a close up look at these jerseys, the Raptors have organized a limited-time installation at the Art Gallery of Ontario (from Nov. 14 – Nov. 17) that spotlights the jersey in a unique way.

For me? A black jersey will always be defined by the quality and depth of the black, and the texture that they depict that color in. You really want to avoid having the jersey look washed out, and as far as I can tell from the pictures – we have a good shade of black.

All things told, the Raptors are 2/2 on jersey releases this year. The purple throwbacks are obviously considered a huge win, and people love seeing the Raptors don those on the court. These black ones are receiving great fanfare online, and I imagine when they debut them on court people will express similar adoration. Not only have the Raptors gone 2/2, but if they’re ever considering a rebrand, they might have jerseys that could be part of their future rotation – design styles that can help inform where they go next.

The Raptors still haven’t announced when these jerseys will actually be worn in game, but stay tuned, we will have that once that announcement is made. I’m really excited to see these jersey not only on the players, but paired with the Raptors big ol’ purple court that they’re keeping hidden away. Exciting stuff.

Have a blessed day.