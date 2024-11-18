NBA odds, betting preview (Nov. 18): Pacers vs. Raptors predictions

Both the Pacers and Raptors will be battling fatigue when they clash on Monday night.

The Toronto Raptors will play their third game in four nights when they host the Indiana Pacers at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

Toronto pushed the Boston Celtics to overtime on Saturday night but ultimately suffered a 126-123 defeat to push its losing streak to seven games. However, the Raptors easily covered the 16.5-point spread as underdogs, improving their record to 9-4 against the spread this season.

The Pacers will also be dealing with fatigue when they roll into Toronto after claiming a 119-110 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday. Four of their starters played 35 minutes or more in the victory, so Rick Carlisle may lean on his bench a little more on Monday for the second half of the back-to-back set.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Monday’s clash between the Pacers and Raptors:

Pacers moneyline odds -185 Raptors moneyline odds +155 Spread ods Pacers -4 (-110), Raptors +4 (-110) Over/Under odds Over 233.5 points (-110), Under 233.5 (-110) Date/Time Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Indiana Pacers (6-7 SU, 7-6 ATS, 9-4 o/u)

Much like the Raptors, the Pacers are off to a mediocre start due to injuries. Oddsmakers set Indiana’s season win total at 44.5 prior to the season, which would put the team in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Although the Pacers are a little behind the pace in that estimation, they’re still sitting in sixth place in the East heading into this matchup.

Indiana has shot the ball very well as a team through 13 games, ranking fourth in field goal percentage (48.9%) and sixth in three-point field goal percentage (37.9%). The Pacers are also averaging 27.9 assists per game (eighth in the NBA), led by point guard Tyrese Haliburton who ranks amongst the league leaders with 8.8 per game.

Betting Toronto Raptors (2-12 SU, 9-5 ATS, 8-6 o/u)

Although it hasn’t been reflected in the win column, you have to admire the vigor of this shorthanded Raptors roster through these tough times.

Toronto shot 51% from the field on Saturday against an elite Boston squad, led by Jakob Poeltl’s career-high 35 points. Poeltl also hauled in 12 rebounds to notch his seventh double-double of the season.

After a few quiet games, RJ Barrett exploded Saturday to record his first career triple-double, which also included a career-high 15 assists.

Toronto outscored Boston 76-42 (+34) in the paint, now ranking first in the NBA with 804 total points in the paint this season with an impressive +82 advantage against opponents through 14 games. However, Indiana’s Myles Turner is one of the league’s elite shot blockers (averages 1.8 per game—seventh in the NBA) and also one of the most-feared defenders in the paint.

Pacers vs. Raptors injuries

C James Wiseman (Achilles), F Isaiah Jackson (Achilles), G Andrew Nembhard (knee) and F Aaron Nesmith (F) are all out for the Pacers. G Ben Sheppard (oblique) is questionable.

F Bruce Brown (knee), F Scottie Barnes (eye), G Immanuel Quickley (elbow), F Kelly Olynyk (back), G Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder), and F Bruno Fernando (ankle) are out for the Raptors.

Pacers vs. Raptors betting trends

The Pacers are 5-2 SU in the past seven meetings.

The over is 4-0 in the past four meetings.

The Pacers are 2-5 SU on the road this season.

Pacers vs. Raptors player prop trends

Jakob Poeltl has poured in 60 points over his last two games for the Raptors, and he has a modest line of 17.5 points on Monday. However, he also has an unfavourable matchup at centre with Myles Turner. Indiana allows an average of 50.11 points in the paint per game (16th in NBA).

Tyrese Haliburton is coming off a 13-assist performance against the Heat, and he’s beat his line of 9.5 assists in seven of his last 10 games.

Jakob Poeltl has claimed at least one steal in four straight games and at a 64% rate this season. He has steep -205 odds to record at least one theft, but this could be a useful leg of a parlay.

Pacers vs. Raptors best bet