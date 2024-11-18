Raptors 905 add forward Eugene Omoruyi

The 27-year-old grew up in Toronto, Canada and played for Orangeville Prep.

The Raptors 905 have added forward Eugene Omoruyi to the roster, per Michael Scotto.

Toronto Raptors will add Eugene Omoruyi to their G League affiliate, Raptors 905, sources told @hoopshype. Omoruyi has averaged 5.7 points in three NBA seasons with the Mavs, Thunder, Pistons and Wizards. He returns to Canada where he played in high school to pursue an NBA return pic.twitter.com/aDc7o9Wwpa — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 18, 2024

Born in Benin City, Nigeria, Omoruyi immigrated to Toronto, Canada, as a one-year-old. The now 27-year-old returns to where he grew up after signing into the G League this weekend.

The 905 will not have to make a subsequent move at the moment, with current starter Quincy Guerrier (born in Montreal, Quebec) with Team Canada in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for FIBA AmeriCup qualifiers this week.

905 don’t have to make a subsequent move right now because Quincy Guerrier is with Team Canada for FIBA qualifiers in Sask this week.



905 play tomorrow (likely shorthanded) in DC before opening a big home stand in Mississauga on Friday. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) November 18, 2024

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward has spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards over his three-year career. Across 87 games, he’s averaged 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds, while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 28.5 percent from distance.

Last year with the Capital City Go-Go in the G League (affiliate of the Washington Wizards) Omoruyi was very effective averaging 20.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals across 12 games. He was efficient from the field as well, hitting at a 51.4 percent clip on 15.4 attempts per game. The 3-point shot didn’t quite come around, however, only shooting 31.3 percent from distance on four attempts per game.

Here is where the Raptors 905 roster stands before they wrap up their season long five-game road trip against Omoruyi’s former Go-Go on Tuesday, Nov 19 (It’s unclear if Omoruyi will make his debut for the revenge game, with the home opener against the Long Island Nets on Friday, Nov 22 seeming more likely).

Guards: Kennedy Chandler, D.J. Carton (two-way), Evan Gilyard III, Tyreke Key, Tylor Perry

Wings/Forwards: Jamison Battle (two-way), Charlie Brown Jr., Myles Burns, Eugene Omoruyi, Kevin Obanor

Bigs: Ulrich Chomche, Dylan Disu, Vance Jackson Jr.

*Quincy Guerrier is with Team Canada and a roster move will have to be made to accommodate his return*