Raptors Film Room: Jayson Tatum buzzer beater spoils career nights For RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl

RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl put up career performances but it was all ruined by an unreal Jayson Tatum game winner.

I wouldn’t consider that one a fun loss. The Toronto Raptors took the defending champion Boston Celtics to overtime, out-executed them for most of the game, and saw RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl both put up career-highs, only for Jayson Tatum to hand them a loss with a buzzer-beater.

Barrett was surgical, notching the first triple-double of his career with 25 points, ten rebounds, and a career-high 15 assists. Barrett had a chance to give the Raptors the lead a few times in the fourth quarter but shot 4-of-9 from the free-throw line and could not convert.

But the playmaking was sublime. His most common connection was with his big man Poeltl, who scored a career-high 35 points and nabbed 12 rebounds, shooting 16-for-19 from the field. Poeltl was elite in the short roll, finishing on floaters and push shots and putting pressure on the rim constantly. Post-game, Poeltl received high praise from Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla, who called him a “Bear” to defend. He’s right.

Toronto, in general, played its best defensive game of the season. Davion Mitchell and Ochai Agbaji did a great job defending against Tatum and Jaylen Brown all night, pressuring them on the ball and providing crisp defensive rotations off the ball. It was elite.

Chris Boucher provided a nice punch with 15 points off the bench, too. Meanwhile Gradey Dick struggled for a second straight game, shooting 3-for-12 from the field and scoring just nine points.

Ultimately, though — the Celtics found a way to keep it close enough for Tatum to pull off an unreal game-winner.

If you'd like to learn more about the Celtics and Raptors game and listen to a full analytical breakdown of the game, including Barrett and Poeltl's performances, Gradey's struggles and what this means for the Raptors moving forward.

