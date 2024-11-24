Quick Reaction: Raptors 108, Cavaliers 122

B O. Agbaji 27 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -10 +/- Started off the game guarding Donovan Mitchell, and while he did an ok job staying in front and preventing him from getting downhill, the Cavs spacing and passing carved up the Raptors defence. Ochai was quiet on offence in the first half, with his cuts not amounting to much. He did stay active on the offensive glass, getting a tip-in and had a quick run out and finish in transition. Ochai nailed a corner three in the third, and then the next possession he drove baseline on the closeout and made the reverse lay.

B R. Barrett 33 MIN, 16 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 6-18 FG, 2-6 3FG, 2-6 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- Even up against help defenders as imposing as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, his drives simply cannot be stopped. We have death, taxes and Barrett churning his way to the rim (ok later he got stopped a bit). He started off the game going to his right and banking in a push-shot from the block, and later threw a wraparound skip to Gradey Dick on the wing for a good look and make from 3. And what else can I say, he just kept getting there. Methodically controlling his dribble, stealthily shifting to his left hand and finishing. Barrett’s offence is the best kind because opponents know what he’s going to do but they still can’t stop it (for the most part). He had another nice wraparound skip to Shead in the corner for a 3.

B J. Poeltl 33 MIN, 12 PTS, 19 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-3 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/- Jarrett Allen had his way against Poeltl early, scoring 10 points in the paint in the first quarter, including three dunks. The Cavaliers picked the Raptors apart with clean, heady passing, forcing Pöltl to help and leaving Allen open down low. But on Allen’s first dunk Pöltl was slow to contest. He did make a nice pass to Gradey on a cut to the rim. After arguably the best stretch of play in Pöltl’s career (definitely the best statically) he looked outmatched against the Cavs jumbo frontcourt for most of this game. Although, he did have a strong showing on the offensive glass, grabbing a few, getting a tip in and some extra possessions.

B+ G. Dick 31 MIN, 18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 6-17 FG, 3-9 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -17 +/- He canned his first 3, a catch and shoot from the wing on a kick-out from Barnes. Next, Dick threw a pass to Pöltl at the elbow and immediately face cut to the rim getting it right back for an easy layup. The movement and scoring wasn’t as electric as it has been at its peak, but he was making some great plays. Later Dick Had a nice ball fake to shake the close out and before making another triple from the wing. Been impressed by how quick his release is. Samson Folk said in a recent video that it’s faster than Klay Thompson, and it looks it. Dick left in the fourth quarter with calf soreness and was unable to return, per the broadcast.

B- S. Barnes 34 MIN, 18 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 5-14 FG, 1-6 3FG, 7-12 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -9 +/- The Raptors needed Barnes to be more aggressive at the start of this game. On the second offensive possession he settled for a contested mid-range pull up over Allen. Later in the first, Darius Garland got switched onto Barnes, and instead of attacking the mismatch, he kicked to Barrett for what ended up being a missed 3 from the wing. Barnes also missed an entry pass to Barrett on the block by a mile and it sailed out of bounds for a turnover. He finished the first half with four points on 1-7 shooting and 0-5 from distance. Although he did have a nice assist where he drew the bigs away from the basket and found Barrett under the rim. In the second half, Barnes ran the full length of the court off a missed Mitchell 3 and took it straight to the cup for a layup, finally showing some of that aggression. He also significantly affected the game on defence as a backline sweeper, using his length and strength to halt drives and rack up stocks.

C D. Mitchell 25 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 6 TO, -10 +/- He was the first sub in off the bench for Barrett. Mitchell beat his defender off the dribble and threw a nice baseline skip to Dick in the corner on his first possession. He didn’t have his best defensive game in this one. The on-ball defence is always good, but he got caught helping and digging down too far off of good shooters like Mitchell and Garland. Later he did a good job harassing Mitchell’s dribble and forcing him to retreat.

B C. Boucher 14 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- He missed all three of his first-half 3-point attempts. Despite that, he managed to affect the game by having a nose for the ball at the rim and being unrelenting in his effort under the basket.

A J. Mogbo 21 MIN, 13 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- He threw in a long push-shot for his first basket. Mogbo showed good touch on a couple of these from the short mid-range. He hit a corner 3 for his second make of the game, also the second 3 of his career! Mogbo Was the driving force behind the raptors getting back into this game in the second quarter. He had 11 points and six rebounds in 11 first-half minutes. And he had a sweet block on Darius Garland.

Inc J. Battle 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Had the Tony Snell line in three first half minutes.

B J. Shead 16 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/- He entered the ball to Mogbo at the nail who turned and hit a push shot. In Shead’s second stint he came off the pick n’ roll and threw a skip pass on the money to Agbaji who sunk the corner triple. He’s struggled from beyond the arc this season but made back-to-back triples to close the gap in the third.

Inc G. Temple 01 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Garbage time.

Inc B. Fernando 01 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Garbage time.