Gameday: Raptors @ Heat, November 29

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their four-game road trip with their third NBA Cup game against the Miami Heat.

It won’t mean much for the Dinos NBA Cup-wise, however, as they are one of four teams already eliminated from advancing to the next round of the tournament (Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and New Orleans Pelicans).

For Miami, however, this will be their final group-stage contest. After already suffering losses to the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, they’ll need to beat Toronto by as much as possible, plus get help from elsewhere in the group to advance.

The Raptors will be looking to get their first win of the early season tournament after only scoring 85 points against the Bucks in their first game before dropping to the Pistons 99-95.

Raptors Outlook: 5-14 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 111.4 (19th) | Def rating: 115.1 (21st) | Net rating: -3.7 (22nd)

Raptors Previous Results

@ New Orleans W 119-93

@ Detroit L 102-100

@ Cleveland L 122-108

vs Minnesota W 110-105

vs Indiana W 130-119

Toronto comes into this one after avoiding a franchise-worst 11th straight road loss with their win in New Orleans on Wednesday. That win was largely thanks to rookies Jamison Battle and Ja’Kobe Walter.

The latter made his first career start and impacted the game in many ways. Walter finished with a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. The first-round pick only went 6-for-14 from the field and 2-for-10 from distance but ended as a +31.

Battle was even more impressive.

The undrafted sharpshooter dropped 24 points on a very efficient 9-for-11 from the field and 6-for-8 from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old plays his role to a tee, hitting shots off the catch, not turning the ball over, and competing defensively.

One of the problems for Canada’s team has been the low amount of three-pointers the team has taken and the low percentage in which they are converting. Even after taking 52 shots from downtown against the Pelicans, the Dinos are still 29th in the association in 3-point attempts and only 23rd in 3-point percentage.

Both Walter and Battle can help with that.

Heat Outlook: 8-8 | 6th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 111.8 (18th) | Def rating: 111.0 (ninth) | Net rating: 0.9 (14th)

Heat Previous Results

@ Charlotte W 98-94

vs Milwaukee L 106-103

vs Dallas W 123-118 OT

vs Philadelphia W 106-89

@ Indiana L 119-110

Miami comes into this one at an even 8-8. Their best player to start the season has been sixth-year guard Tyler Herro.

The 24-year-old is averaging career highs across the board, including points (23.6), assists (5.1), rebounds (5.4), field goal percentage (46.6) and 3-point percentage (41.4).

He’s been leading the team that plays virtually the opposite from the Raptors. While Toronto wants to get out in transition and play quickly (first in the league in fast break points), Miami is 29th in pace. While the Raps get to the paint (second in points in the paint) and don’t shoot a ton of 3’s, the Heat are 25th at scoring in the painted area and are a top half of the league team in 3-point attempts.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Miami Heat

PG: Tyler Herro

SG: Duncan Robinson

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Haywood Highsmith

C: Bam Adebayo

Toronto Raptors

PG: Scottie Barnes

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Heat

Kevin Love (Back) – Questionable

Jimmy Butler (Back) – Probable

Terry Rozier (Foot) – Probable

Duncan Robinson (Glute) – Probable

Raptors

Gradey Dick (Calf) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Out