NBA odds, betting preview (Nov. 29): Raptors vs. Heat predictions

The Toronto Raptors will be back in action on Friday in Miami to take on the Heat after a brief pause for American Thanksgiving.

Toronto snapped a 10-game road losing streak with a convincing 119-93 victory over the shorthanded Pelicans in New Orleans on Wednesday night. Five different Raptors players scored in double digits, including Jamison Battle, who came off the bench to drain six three-pointers in a 24-point effort.

Miami is coming off a 98-94 win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Wednesday. The Heat have wins in three of their last four games, and Friday will mark the team’s third game in four days.

Friday’s contest will count towards the NBA Cup standings. Miami enters with a 1-1 record to sit third in East Group B, while the Raptors own a 0-2 mark with a minus-18 point differential to land in fourth. Both teams are chasing the Milwaukee Bucks, who are a perfect 3-0 in group play to sit atop the standings.

The Raptors and Heat will meet again on Sunday in Toronto.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Friday’s contest between the Heat and Raptors:

Raptors moneyline odds +265 Heat moneyline odds -330 Spread odds Heat -8 (-110), Raptors +8 (-110) Game total odds Over 219 points (-110), Under 219 (-110) Date/Time Nov. 29, 8 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (5-14 SU, 13-6 ATS, 9-10 o/u)

The Raptors played well enough to win on Wednesday, but New Orleans really sank itself with a dismal shooting performance (39% from the field, 62% from the free throw line). A win is a win, though, and now the proverbial monkey is off Toronto’s back heading into this next road contest with Miami.

Toronto ranks first in the league in second chance points (18.1 per game) and fast break points (19.2 per game), as well as second in points in the paint (56 per game). We saw a noticeable uptick in three-point attempts (52) on Wednesday from the Raptors, which is way above their 32.3 average (29th in the NBA). Six players logged two or more threes, so it’ll be interesting to see if this is a new approach deployed by the coaching staff moving forward. It’s definitely worth monitoring from a betting perspective.

Betting Miami Heat (8-8 SU, 7-9 ATS, 8-8 o/u)

The Heat coughed up a 20-point third-quarter lead to the Hornets on Wednesday but managed to salvage a four-point win with some late-game heroics courtesy of Tyler Herro. Duncan Robinson added 22 points on six three-pointers to help lift the Heat to a victory, but star guard Jimmy Butler left in the third quarter with a tight back, which is very concerning for Miami heading into Friday’s contest with the Raptors.

Miami has struggled offensively this season, averaging just 110.4 points per game (20th in the NBA) on 44.4% shooting (24th). They rank towards the back of the pack in pace (95.6 – 28th) and free throw percentage (76.9 – 20th). However, the Heat do excel at limiting turnovers (11.7 per game – fourth) and creating turnovers via steals (9.2 per game – eighth). Their 112.8 defensive rating ranks ninth in the league.

Raptors vs. Heat injuries

G Immanuel Quickley (elbow), G Gradey Dick (calf), F Kelly Olynyk (back), and F Bruce Brown (knee) are out for the Raptors.

For the Heat, F Kevin Love (back) is questionable. F Jimmy Butler (back), F Duncan Robinson (glute), and G Terry Rozier (foot) are probable.

Raptors vs. Heat betting trends

The Raptors are 7-3 ATS in the past 10 meetings.

The under is 9-2 in Toronto’s last 11 games.

Toronto is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The Heat are 2-5 ATS at home this season.

Raptors vs. Heat player prop trends

Tyler Herro has recorded exactly five assists in each of his last four games and five of his last six. In fact, he’s beaten his line of 4.5 at a 69% rate this season, so there’s value in wagering on him to accomplish the feat again Friday at -152 odds (NorthStar Bets – 60.3% implied odds).

Scottie Barnes has recorded a double-double in back-to-back games and in three of his last five. He’s +240 at Betano to make it three straight games.

Jakob Poeltl has recorded over 1.5 steals + blocks in three straight games and in 14 of 19 this season (74% rate). You can get him at -162 at DraftKings to exceed that number again.

Raptors vs. Heat best bets