Raptors’ stars play to their strengths in spirited win over Heat

The Toronto Raptors returned to home court on Sunday, bringing the Heat with them from Miami. It was much easier on the eyes than the jarring florescent yellow surface that the two teams traversed on Friday.

Raptors versus Heat matchups have been a tough watch at times over the past few years. There was the 90-89 struggle in January of 2018 where DeMar DeRozan missed a game winning 3. Toronto and Miami ground to halt a couple months before the rest of the world did as the Raptors lost an 84-76 slog in January of 2020. On October 24, 2022 Toronto won one of these patented Raptors-Heat showdowns where neither team reaches triple digits, 98-90.

Sunday wasn’t this kind of gruelling affair. There were instances where defence appeared to be optional. The Raptors led 98 to 87 after three quarters, and while it got interesting towards the end, they held on for a 119-116 win.

Toronto’s stars played to their strengths. RJ Barrett got downhill at will with a combination of muscle and finesse. Scottie Barnes did a bit of everything, but was superb at manipulating the Heat’s ninth ranked defence and making masterful passes. Barrett finished with 37 points on 15-of-20 shooting, adding seven rebounds and five assists and Barnes was one assist shy of recording the Raptors’ first ever back-to-back triple-doubles with his 23, 10, and nine line.

The Heat were given life by some exceptional shot making from Tyler Herro. The 24-year-old was five-of-six in the first quarter and sunk a logo 3. Then, in the next frame Herro drove to the corner off a great close out by Davion Mitchell and made a spectacular step-back triple with Off-Night draped all over him. Herro led Miami with 31 points and shot 6-of-12 from 3.

The Raptors were without their players with the ability to make such shots – Gradey Dick and Immanuel Quickley.

This was a potential problem as Miami plays the most zone defence in the NBA, and based on the Raptors offensive profile (last in 3PA, 22nd in 3P%) they are one of the teams most susceptible to the zone. Toronto struggled against said zone in the third quarter last game.

Heat play zone defense on 13% of possessions. Only Cle (6.9%) even halfway to that rate. Went as high as 28 (Den) & 37 (Min) possessions of zone in a game.



Raptors are 30th in 3FGA and 1st in the league in volume of offense that comes after a paint touch.



A lot of zone ahead. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) November 29, 2024

The Raptors shot a meager 10-of-29 from distance, but they managed to beat the zone in the non-traditional way: getting the ball to the middle and making good cuts.

While the Raptors offence was turnover free in the first quarter, there were some defensive miscues early on. On a sideline out of bounds play Ochai Agbaji had a mental lapse and lost Tyler Herro, who went straight to the hoop for an easy lay. There was also a blown transition coverage where nobody protected the rim (which should be the first priority!) and Haywood Highsmith got an easy dunk. The Raptors did a poor job deterring drives in the first frame, allowing almost completely clear paths to the rim for Herro, Highsmith, and even Duncan Robinson on one occasion.

On the other end, RJ Barrett was also undeterred. Sure, the Heat defence tried, but the tough Canadian wing was a force on drives once again and finished 10-of-13 at the rim by my count. Barrett also ate in transition early. He was unstoppable coming down the floor with momentum against a scrambled Heat defence, going four-for-four on the break in the first half. Barrett scored 21 total in the first half on eight-of-11 shooting, and knocked down both of his 3s.

Jonathan Mogbo also played great and has arguably been the best of the Raptors’ four rookies this season (they’ve all been impressive, and to be fair Ja’Kobe Walter has missed a lot of time). Mogbo took advantage of the lack of attention he was getting from the Heat’s zone defence to get open at the nail and find his teammates from there. The West Palm Beach, Fla. native made four great passes out to open shooters in the first quarter, including one to Jamison Battle in the corner that he splashed. Mogbo also exhausted all of his offensive rebounding talents on the one possession, grabbing back-to-back boards, ultimately resulting in him setting up Barrett for a layup. Later in the game Barrett paid the favour back, finding Mogbo on a well-timed to cut the basket. He out-waited his defender before finishing through contact for an and-one.

In contrast, the other West Palm Beach-born Raptor and Mogbo’s good pal – Scottie Barnes – saw plenty of attention. The Heat made it apparent he was a priority when they doubled him on the second possession of the game. This is good for Barnes though. He made use of this gravity to pull Miami defenders towards him, into the gap, and away from their checks. He then used his astute ability to make passing reads and execute them to get his teammates open looks. Barnes euro stepped by Herro on a late switch, drawing Butler to show help off of Barrett in the strong side corner, who Barnes immediately found for the open 3. The “six-foot-nine point guard” threw a bullet skip pass to Battle in the corner for a triple. There was also a fun play where Barnes mocked like he was going to pull-up for a 3, and instead threw an entry lob to Jakob Pöltl who layed it in. Man, Barnes’ passing was great in this game. He had six first-half assists. The 2024 All-Star also scored Toronto’s first three buckets to start the second quarter, where he was aggressive getting to his spots in the short mid-range and got some tough looks to go.

The Raptors defence showed improvement in the second quarter, but their impeccable care for the ball didn’t last. Toronto gave up four turnovers in the first four minutes, fueling a 12-0 Heat run. But Battle executed some great pick n’ roll coverage, blitzing Tyler Herro and the immediately recovering to Pelle Larsson. Barnes accosted Jimmy Butler on the Heat’s final offensive possession of the half, and he missed a tough turnaround fadeaway.

While the Heat’s highlight reel plays came on circus shots by Herro – made the furthest away from the basket – Toronto’s came from drives or passing that resulted in the shots taken closest to hoop.

Kinetic passing on a play where Mitchell passed to Barrett on the wing, Barrett instantly slung it to Mogbo on a short roll, and Mogbo 180’d and found Ochai for an open triple in the corner.

A play where the ball pinged from Barnes, to Pöltl, to Agbaji, to Mitchell in the corner, who drove the close out and found Pöltl with a dump off underneath for an easy two.

And of course, there was Barrett just taking it to the basket through traffic and finishing again and again. With two minutes left he got downhill off a handoff from Barnes, spun, backed down Jimmy Butler, gave him bump, and finished. Big-time move from a big-time player.

With the Raptors up three and one minute remaining, Barnes and Herro traded 3s. Next trip down, the Heat’s defence came through, forcing a shot clock violation. With time ticking down, Herro launched another 3 from deep above the break, for the tie – Rim.

Miami had to play the foul game, and they lost. The Raptors motion and passing heavy offence prevailed over the Heat’s shooting, largely due to their finishing. Really fun game from two teams that have gained a reputation for defensive grudge matches over the years.

Notes:

Mogbo had only three points, but finished with seven rebounds and six assists while playing great disruptive defence, affecting the game in every way other than scoring.

There was so much good for the Raptors in this game I didn’t even really mention Pöltl, who had a clandestine 17 and 11. He was a goliath on the offensive glass, grabbing a team best four offensive boards. He also had a couple very un-Pöltl like plays; one where he picked a pass and ran out on the break for free throws, and another where he took a mid-range jumper from the short corner.

I would also be remiss not to mention Ja’Kobe Walter’s performance. He had 12 points and made 2-of-4 triples, one from the corner and one ATB. He also drove a Jamie Jaquez close out in the corner looked composed as he sunk a nice fading middy. Great defence from the rook too, just a great start to the season overall for him.