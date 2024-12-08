Raptors 905 weekly preview: Ulrich Chomche returns, Jared Rhoden joins

Welcome to the Raptors 905 weekly preview!

This is a piece that will drop every Sunday, previewing what is to come throughout the next seven days for the Raptors 905.

Let’s start by recapping last week, however, where the 905 continued their seven-game homestand with a pair of matchups against the Greensboro Swarm and a contest against the Westchester Knicks. In the first meeting, a 27-6 run by one of the G League’s best Swarm to end the third quarter would vault Greensboro to a 35-point win, despite Kennedy Chandler’s 21-point, five-rebound, four-assist performance.

In the rematch two days later, however, the result would be the complete opposite.

In front of a G League record 19,257 screaming kids on school day at Scotiabank Arena, the junior Raptors got their get-back with the help of the quartet of rookie “J’s” Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamison Battle, Jonathan Mogbo, and Jamal Shead. Those four, along with Dylan Disu cashing eight 3-pointers, would lift the 905 to their largest margin of victory of the season (42).

To finish the week, the team would return to Paramount Fine Foods Centre to take on the Knicks. Despite another stellar Chandler performance to the tune of 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds, Westchester would claim the 129-120 win behind 30 bombs from both T.J. Warren and Donovan Williams.

Raptors 905 schedule for the week of December 8 to December 15:

Date Time Opponent Sun, Dec 8 2:00 pm ET vs Westchester (Knicks) Fri, Dec 13 7:00 pm ET vs Delaware (76ers) Sun, Dec 15 1:00 pm ET vs Maine (Celtics)

The Mississauga squad starts the week with a Sunday afternoon rematch against Westchester following their 20-point loss, where they will get some reinforcements. The first is Ulrich Chomche, who returned to action in the last game from an illness but only played 13 minutes and did not start. The 18-year-old is fifth in the G League in blocks (2.8) and will surely play more minutes going forward.

The second addition is Jared Rhoden, who rejoins the Raptors organization after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets a week ago. The 25-year-old wing has only played two games in the G League this season for Greensboro and is averaging 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals across the pair of games.

Despite the additions, the Knicks are a bad matchup for the 905. Westchester is the best rebounding team in the minors, who also score the most points in the paint and put up the third-most second-chance points. The junior Dinos are weak in all of those areas and will have to overcome them to improve on their G League third-worst 3-8 record.

Next up, the 905 hit the road for a pair of games beginning with a stop in Delaware against the Blue Coats. The two teams will square up for the first time since opening night, where the 905 took down the Blue Coats on a miraculous Tyreke Key game-winning shot. There are some familiar faces on the Philadelphia 76ers G League affiliate, including former Raptors Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Patrick McCaw.

Dowtin currently leads Delaware in points (24.5) and assists (4.2) per game, while McCaw went for 18 points, six rebounds, four steals, and three assists the last time these teams matched up.

They will then finish the week against the Maine Celtics at the Portland Expo Building. The key to this one will be stopping JD Davison, who is currently second in the G League in points (27.6) and fourth in assists (9.3) after becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer a couple of weeks ago. The 905 did a decent job on the superstar guard the first time these teams matched up, holding the 22-year-old to 18 points and nine assists on 4-for-13 shooting.

The real scoring threat came in the form of Drew Peterson, who scored a game-high 33 points, six rebounds, and six assists in Maine’s seven-point win nearly two weeks ago.

Make sure to check back at Raptors Republic after every Raptors 905 game for the recap, and now every week for a preview.