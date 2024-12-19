NBA odds, betting preview (Dec. 19): Nets vs. Raptors predictions

The Raptors will be favourites for the first time this season when they host the Nets on Thursday.

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to avoid a sixth straight loss when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto mounted an impressive fourth-quarter comeback on Monday against the Chicago Bulls but came up just short in a 122-121 loss. The Raptors erupted for 37 points in the final frame to make it close, and Jamal Shead hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to satisfy bettors that grabbed the Raptors on the +1.5 spread.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, has lost three straight games and six of its last seven. The Nets were blown out 130-101 by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday and failed to cover the 10-point spread as underdogs.

This will be the first meeting of the season between the Nets and Raptors.

Toronto is listed as a favourite by oddsmakers for the first time this season.

Nets moneyline odds +145 Raptors moneyline odds -170 Spread odds Raptors -4 (-110), Nets +4 (-110) Game total Over 218.5 points (-110), Under 218.5 (-110) Date/Time Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Brooklyn Nets (10-16 SU, 15-10-1 ATS, 14-12 o/u)

The Nets, who sit 11th in the Eastern Conference entering play Thursday, traded former Raptor Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors over the weekend, signalling they don’t intend to contend this year despite having a decent start to the season with the exception of their recent slide (losses in six of their last seven).

Like the Raptors, the Nets’ focus is on rebuilding, and with four first-round picks in the 2025 draft, including the rights to their own pick, tanking for a chance in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes isn’t out of the question. It also doesn’t help their cause that their leading scorer, Cam Thomas (24.7 points per game), is on the shelf right now with a hamstring injury.

Bettors need to know that the Nets are one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, averaging 15.4 per game (fifth) on 38.5 percent shooting (fourth). They’re also excellent from the free-throw line, with a combined 80.6 percent mark (fourth). Defensively, the Nets have a 119.2 defensive rating, which ranks 27th in the league.

Betting Toronto Raptors (7-20 SU, 18-8-1 ATS, 13-14 o/u)

The Raptors have been betting underdogs in 27 straight games to start the season, but they find themselves in a rare spot as favourites on Thursday night. The lack of respect from oddsmakers has resulted in a stellar 18-8-1 record against the spread, though, including a 10-3-1 ATS mark at home.

As usual, injuries will impact the Raptors heading into action Thursday, with centre Jakob Poeltl being the latest victim. The big man suffered a groin strain on Monday and is considered day-to-day, but he won’t suit up for the Raptors in this one. His presence in the middle will be missed, as he’s averaging career highs in scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounds (11) through 26 appearances.

There is some good news on the injury front for the Raptors, though. Scottie Barnes participated in a full-contact practice on Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained on Dec. 9. He’s been upgraded to questionable for this contest, and his potential inclusion would obviously bode well for Toronto’s chances of snapping its current losing streak. Bettors will want to closely monitor his status leading up to the evening hours and any potential shifts in betting lines.

Nets vs. Raptors injuries

The Nets are pretty banged up, with F Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), F Trendon Watford (hamstring), F Ziaire Williams (knee), and G Cam Thomas (hamstring) all listed as out on Thursday.

As for the Raptors, F Bruce Brown (knee), G Immanuel Quickley (elbow), and C Poeltl (groin) are out. F Barnes (ankle) is questionable.

Jakob Poeltl is ruled out tomorrow vs. Nets with a groin strain, considered day-to-day.



Raptors went 4-28 without Poeltl last season. Toronto's net rating is nearly 8 points worse in 476 minutes with Jakob OFF this year. He played in 26/27 game for them this season so far. pic.twitter.com/Mhem2ZT45E — Zulfi Sheikh (@zulfi_sheikh) December 18, 2024

Nets vs. Raptors betting trends

The under is 8-1 in the past nine meetings between these two teams.

The Nets are 7-1 ATS in the past eight meetings.

Brooklyn is 9-4-1 ATS on the road this season.

Toronto is 10-3-1 ATS at home this season.

The Nets are 0-5 against Atlantic Division opponents this season.

Nets vs. Raptors player prop trends

Gradey Dick has beaten his rebounding line of 3.5 in four straight games and seven of his last eight. You can find decent value (around -130 odds) if you shop around at various online sportsbooks.

Barnes has drained two or more 3-pointers in eight straight games. He’s around -150 to accomplish the feat again if he suits up.

