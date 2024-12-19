Scottie Barnes Return & Will the Raptors trade Jakob?

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss all the latest in the Raptors world, focusing a little bit extra on the Raptors trade prospects.

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss all the latest in the Raptors world, focusing a little bit extra on the Raptors trade prospects.

As the Raptors have continued to work their way through so much of the season with injury problems, they’ve now played over a third of it – leaving them in a significant hole as far as playing meaningful basketball goes.

Scottie Barnes’ looming return should help remedy some of the Raptors losing woes, but as he rejoins the lineup Jakob Poeltl exits it. This constant juggle of health makes the fellas move their vision towards the future, and the trade deadline.

Will Poeltl be moved? And if so, what is the Raptors asking price, roughly? Do Chris Boucher & Kelly Olynyk represent valuable pieces to inquiring teams? Ochai Agbaji & Davion Mitchell are both extension eligible, how do the Raptors make a decision there?

Considering how important Gradey Dick is, the fellas make sure to do the weekly Dick check-in, which also kind of springs them into a conversation about who on the Raptors is truly untouchable – who do you think?

Lastly, regarding the basketball, the Raptors are about to play the Nets and that game needs previewing, and the Raptors still haven’t had any success in the NBA Cup, when do the fellas think that will finally happen?

Before saying goodbye, Samson & Trevon discuss their friendship — how Trevon is faring in it — and their looming Christmas together. Also, Tre’s apparent dominance as a racket sport competitor, of which Samson is extremely pessimistic.

This article is a Presentation of Sober Carpenter.

Sober Carpenter is raising a glass to 5 incredible years of brewing award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer! Since 2019, we’ve been redefining what non-alcoholic can be, offering everything from bold IPAs to smooth Irish Reds, all crafted with care and flavour-first passion. Whether you’re exploring new options or sticking to your favourites, there’s a Sober Carpenter brew for every moment.

Available at Sobeys, Loblaws, and Farm Boy, or shop online at sobercarpenter.com for delivery right to your door. Cheers to 5 years of crafting beers that are anything but ordinary—perfect for those who sip differently!