NBA odds, betting preview (Dec. 23): Raptors vs. Knicks predictions

The Raptors have lost seven straight games but they continue to be a great bet against the spread.

The only thing the Toronto Raptors want for Christmas is to snap their current seven-game losing streak, but it won’t be easy on Monday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

It’ll be a tight turnaround for the Raptors, who fell 114-110 to Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night. Toronto once again managed to cover the spread against a superior opponent, though, to improve to an incredible 11-4-1 ATS at home this season.

New York last took the court on Saturday, claiming a 104-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Knicks have won three straight games on the road, and now they’re home to host the Raptors on Monday and the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day.

These teams have already met once this season. New York secured a 113-108 victory roughly two weeks ago at Scotiabank Arena over the Raptors but failed to cover the 7.5-point spread.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Monday’s clash between the Knicks and Raptors:

Raptors moneyline odds +700 Knicks moneyline odds -1100 Spread odds Knicks -14 (-110), Raptors +14 (-110) Game total Over 226.5 points (-110), Under 226.5 (-110) Date/Time Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting New York Knicks (18-10 SU, 14-13-1 ATS, 15-13 o/u)

Karl-Anthony Towns led New York with 24 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks earlier this month against Toronto, and he’s having a fine month of December, averaging 21.5 points and 17 rebounds per game.

With Towns now in the mix this season, the Knicks are thriving offensively, boasting the second-best offensive rating (114.0) and the third-best field goal percentage in the league. They’ve also done an excellent job limiting turnovers (12.3 per game, fourth) and sharing the ball (20.6 assist percentage, second).

Betting Toronto Raptors (7-22 SU, 19-9-1 ATS, 14-15 o/u)

The Raptors’ seven-game losing streak ties their longest drought of the season, but one positive is that they’ve done an excellent job at keeping games close this season, with 13 of their losses coming by seven points or fewer.

Rookie Ja’Kobe Walter exploded Sunday for a career-high 27 points, boosted by 14 straight points to start the game. He played 28 minutes in the loss for the shorthanded Raptors, who were without RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl.

Only the Washington Wizards (4-22) and Pelicans (5-25) have worse records than the Raptors to this point, firmly placing Toronto in the mix for a high lottery pick this summer.

Knicks vs. Raptors injuries

Knicks C Mitchell Robinson (foot) is out for the Knicks.

As for the Raptors, G Immanuel Quickley (elbow), F Bruce Brown (knee), and C Poeltl are out. Barrett (illness) is questionable.

Knicks vs. Raptors betting trends

The Knicks are 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in the past five meetings.

The under is 4-1 in New York’s last five games.

Toronto is 8-5 ATS on the road this season.

The under is 9-4 in Toronto’s 13 away games this season.

Knicks vs. Raptors player prop trends

Ochai Agbaji has cleared his points line of 10.5 in four straight games, averaging 15.75 per game during that span. He’s around -120 to exceed this mark on Monday.

Towns has cleared his assists line of 3.5 in five straight games, averaging 5.2 per game during that span. He’s around +100 to beat this mark again. He’s also posted 17 consecutive double-doubles, but you’ll have to swallow outrageous -1000 odds to back him in this betting market.

Jalen Brunson has recorded at least one steal in four straight games and seven of his last 10. You’ll pay around -175 for him to grab a steal.

Knicks vs. Raptors best bet