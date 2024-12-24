Reacting to YOUR Raptors Hot Takes, Tough Losses, and More! – Run It Back

In this edition, Coty, Kyle and Zulfi discuss the Raptors recent struggles and react to some flaming hot takes!

In this episode of Run It Back, Coty, Kyle and Zulfi discuss the Raptors recent struggles, react to community hot takes, and more!

Another winless week saw Toronto struggle to keep up the usual competitive losing we’ve grown accustomed to this season. Are injuries catching up yet again, are the Raptors running out of steam or is it all part of the plan?

Meanwhile, we reached out to the Raptors Republic community for YOUR hottest and boldest takes, be it past or present. Is RJ Barrett destined to be a casualty of a future title run? Or, was the 2019 championship team overrated? We respond to those questions and more!

The boys also recap 905 action, as always, and look ahead to the next seven days of Raptors’ basketball.