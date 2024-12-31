Top Raptors Stories of 2024: Weaponizing the pass: how Scottie Barnes creates in the pick n’ roll

Welcome to Raptors Republic’s new New Year tradition. As decided by you, the readers, it’s time to dive into the 10 most-most read editorials of the year at Raptors Republic. You can find the full top-10 list of released articles for 2024 (as each one is released) here.

I limited the list to editorials because news items and other pieces can often have more reads than columns. But these pieces — and I’m including post-game pieces — are the ones that take the most work, and in my eyes have the most value. So they’re the ones included in this list.

The year of 2024 has been one defined maybe most by change for the Toronto Raptors. Toronto traded OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett only two days before the year began. Then less than three weeks later, the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam away. A few weeks after that, the Raptors traded for Ochai Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk at the trade deadline. So 2024 began with major player movement, and much of Raptors Republic’s coverage to end the 2023-24 season reflected that. You’ll see a number of pieces covering those deals, or the impacts of them, on this list.

Then 2024-25 has largely been defined by an inability for Toronto to put all its new pieces on the floor at the same time. The presumptive starting lineup of Quickley – Gradey Dick – RJ Barrett – Scottie Barnes – Jakob Poeltl has played zero minutes together. Despite that, optimism has infused virtually every minute on the floor. Far more than would be expected for a team that is so far below .500. Stories of success and development abound — which also is reflected in our coverage, as well as on this list. It turns out, readers like the positive stories.

Without further ado, the No. 1 most-read story at Raptors Republic of 2024: “Weaponizing the pass: how Scottie Barnes creates in the pick n’ roll” by Samson Folk.

“In order for any pick n’ roll to be successful, whoever is handling the ball needs to be aggressive and looking to score.” Rajakovic told me. “I’m always telling guys ‘you gotta be aggressive, that’s gonna make the defensive attracted to you, then you need to make the right decision.’ You can not be predetermined entering any pick n’ roll situation, saying ‘I’m gonna do this or do that’. We don’t know what the defense is gonna do. We don’t know if they’re gonna put two on the ball, we don’t know if they’re going to go under screens, and those are situations that we gotta continue getting better at – reading those situations and making the right adjustments.” Barnes is one of the best passers in the world. Ever the Cheshire cat, his gaze disorients and misdirects those who oppose him, and guides those he likes. The real danger of his pick n’ roll possessions is in how surgically he delivers buckets to his teammates. He is an absurdly upright dribbler, Barnes. It’s part of why he struggles to blow by anyone in isolation or from a standstill. It goes against a lot of the conventional wisdom of driving – which scouts pore over to find hip flexibility, ankle flexion, shin angles and the like. A bunch of things that spring you more quickly toward the hoop and past your man. Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander step towards the rim and you’ll see his knee nearly scrapes the hardwood. However, with Barnes who is so utterly confident in finishing over the top of defenders or plowing through them – his upright stance makes him more dangerous while scanning the floor and more readily available to throw any pass of his choosing.

You can read the rest of the piece here. And thanks for reading! We couldn’t do this without you. Love you. Have a safe night tonight and a happy new year.