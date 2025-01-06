Raptors waive Bruno Fernando, according to report from Michael Grange

With the Toronto Raptors healthy, and Jakob Poeltl backed up by Kelly Olynyk and Jonathan Mogbo, it appears the Raptors are comfortable rolling with three centers. Bruno Fernando will be waived ahead of the guarantee date for his contract, according to Michael Grange.

After Fernando had a mixed preseason, he and the team altered his contract so the guarantee date was later than its original date. And now ahead of that later date, it appears the team is moving on. Fernando has recently fallen out of the rotation.

On the season, Fernando is averaging 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.5 blocks in 8.6 minutes per game. While he had some highlights, including plenty of blocks and a huge dunk the last time the Raptors faced the Milwaukee Bucks, he ultimately never fit into Toronto’s offensive system. His passing wasn’t at the level that Toronto expects of its centers, and his feet could get happy in the post.

The Raptors now have an empty roster spot. Perhaps it will aid the team in maneuvering during the Feb. 6 trade deadline, or maybe the Raptors will eventually convert Jamison Battle from his current 2-way contract to a standard deal. (He is running out of eligible days with the big club.) There is plenty of time for the Raptors to decide. Expect Toronto to likely run with the empty roster spot for some time.

As far as the center position goes, the Raptors have been searching whenever Poeltl leaves the game. Olynyk has seen his mobility wane in recent years, and if he isn’t forcing turnovers or getting deflections, he has been offering little resistance on the defensive end. Mogbo is undersized and has seen his defensive impact — and ability to hang on the perimeter against switches — dip in recent weeks. No matter what happens, the Raptors may want to find another big who can hold up defensively. Or that may not be a priority.

The Raptors next play on Jan. 8 against the New York Knicks in New York.