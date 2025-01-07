Full Toronto Raptors lineup not enough to take down Milwaukee Bucks

The Toronto Raptors might have been healthy for the first time this season, but the results remained the same.

Toronto capped off a new year three-game home stand with a 128-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena Monday evening. The loss marked the Raps’ 13th in their last 14 games, dropping the teams’ record to 8-28. Over those 14 games, the defence has been particularly bad, setting records for the most points allowed in a single game and over a three-game stretch. Toronto has also had a -213 over their last 14.

The difference in the first quarter was the 3-point shooting. The Raptors would finish 1-for-9 from beyond the arc in the first frame, while the Bucks finished 5-for-12 from distance, jumping out to a 28-19 lead. That would be a theme throughout the game, as Milwaukee made more than double the threes that Toronto did (22) while shooting more efficiently (50 percent).

It would continue to get worse, as the Dinos would go down by 19 at halftime, and 24 by the end of the third quarter as that deficit would be too much to overcome.

For the first time in nearly a full calendar year, the starting lineup of Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl played basketball together. It also marked the first time Toronto’s injury report was fully clear, as the team had a clean bill of health. Overall the starters had a better first half together than second half, finishing as a +1 in 7:21 minutes of action. The second half when off the rails however, as the starters would end as a -10 in 14:36 total minutes of play.

It was also the first time this season that “BBQ” played together, as Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley shared the floor. The trio started strong in the first half, scoring or assisting on 45-of-47 points, before finishing the game by contributing with 69 of the Raptors’ 104 points overall.

Barnes stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 21 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block. The 23-year-old continued to show off his beautiful mid-range game, from no-look passes to fadeaway jumpers, Barnes has versatility and touch in the middle of the floor. He was also the team’s lone bright spot on the defensive side of the floor, playing great 1-on-1 defence against Giannis Antetokounmpo. Barnes held the two-time MVP to 11 points, though the “Greek Freak” was able to dish the rock, racking up 13 assists to go along with 12 rebounds.

The Toronto, Ontario native Barrett was also good offensively in his return from an illness, finishing with a team-high 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. The Canadian, per usual, got to his left constantly, finishing tough and efficiently around the rim.

In his sixth game of the season, Quickley was still looking to find his rhythm. He finished with 11 points, three assists, and two steals while going 3-for-10 from the field and 1-for-5 from distance.

Former Raptor Gary Trent Jr. also made his return to Scotiabank Arena and was effective off the bench. The 25-year-old finished with 17 points, three rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Trent was efficient as well, going 6-for-9 from the field and 3-for-5 from distance.

Other notable performances:

Toronto Raptors

Gradey Dick 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Jakob Poeltl 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.

Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Brook Lopez 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Ryan Rollins 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

After wrapping up a three-game set at home against Milwaukee, Toronto will hit the road for three games, beginning with a stop in New York on Wednesday to take on the Knicks.