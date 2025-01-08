The Toronto Raptors have a sleeping giant with Ulrich Chomche (video essay)

Ulrich Chomche has taken major strides to begin his first professional season, Coty Wiles breaks it all down.

All the chatter when it comes to the Toronto Raptors’ rookies has been on the quadruple ‘J’s’ of Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, Jonathan Mogbo, and Jamison Battle. But there’s a forgotten man who doesn’t quite get talked about enough who’s been improving throughout the season and that’s 57th overall pick Ulrich Chomche.

All the numbers, hand-tracked stats, and clips in this video are from the tip-off tournament and winter showcase portions, which were recently completed in the G League. The team’s record has been reset for the regular season, so these numbers are just a snapshot of what Chomche has done through his first 14 games.

Chomche’s rim protection, athleticism, and ability to play on the perimeter provide some intriguing qualities defensively moving forward. While there is work to be done on offence, his youth is on his side, having recently turned 19 years old.