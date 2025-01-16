Scottie Barnes’ Groove, Status of the Tank, and Trade Proposals – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

The team is winning, trades are looming, and Scottie has his groove - Samson & Trevon discuss it all.

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath are back to discuss everything in the Raptors realm, but especially the 2-game win streak and the looming trade deadline.

Tap into one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts, hosted by two good pals – Samson Folk & Trevon Heath.

With the Raptors grabbing back to back wins against the Warriors & Celtics, and their current ranking of 5th worst record in the NBA, could they be at risk of flying closer to the less desirable no playoffs-no top pick zone? Samson & Trevon discuss this at length.

Scottie Barnes seems to have found a groove as he melded together scoring and playmaking as efficiently as he has since coming back from his ankle injury. Samson & Trevon discuss what’s motivating his successes, going as far as a deep dive on his pick n’ roll playmaking and what defensive schemes allow him to shake loose.

A quick life update that includes the fellas talking about climbing (again) and Tre’s return to the gym now that his ankle is finally on the mend. Exciting stuff!

Gradey Dick’s playmaking development — that can’t come soon enough — has Trevon & Samson excited about his potential to help continue greasing the wheels on offense. It’s been a rough go for Dick lately, but his ability to playmake, even in the difficult circumstances, against the Celtics was a great sign, and while he wasn’t uber-efficient, he took a step in the right direction.

Of course, the fellas discuss Chris Boucher’s incredible week of basketball where he defied believability, turning himself into a low minutes superstar night in and night out. They also tack on Davion Mitchell’s uncanny ability to win minutes, and how the Raptors roster and scheme are ready made to elevate his importance.

For the back half of the podcast the fellas kick around trade ideas and the like, and also question who the Raptors best free agency signing was.

Oh yeah, Tre predicts a 4-game win streak and a 40-ball from Scottie. We’ll see! Enjoy the pod, make sure to rate, review, like, comment, subscribe – all that good stuff!

Have a blessed day.