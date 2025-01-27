Scottie Barnes Named Player Of The Week

The NBA has announced their week 14 players of the week and Scottie Barnes has been selected as the representative for the eastern conference.



Toronto played three games between January 20th and January 26th, which is the duration that this honor is based on. In these games against the Atlanta Hawks twice and the Orlando Magic, Barnes led the Toronto Raptors to a record of 3-0. Barnes posted a stat line of 22 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game, and 6 assists per game during this duration, which earned him this honor. Numerous clutch plays on both ends of the floor during this stretch along with impacting the game in every facet has caught the eyes of the league.



Barnes has been at the forefront of this recent Raptors success and win streak and his efforts on the court have not gone unnoticed by the league. Raptors fans should have also noticed Barnes’ impact on the other end of the floor through this recent great stretch of basketball. Barnes has been playing at an All-Star for some time and honors like this could help his case for a reserve spot on the All-Star team.



Hopefully Barnes continues this level of play and continues to lead Toronto to wins now and in the future as well.



