Raptors soar over the Pelicans to extend winning streak

Last night the Toronto Raptors achieved something that many fans thought they would never get to experience this season, a four-game winning streak. This win over the Pelicans is Toronto’s 6th out of their last seven games, a period of success that didn’t seem plausible a couple of weeks ago. With some brilliance on the defensive end combined with moments of flow and rhythm on the offensive end, Toronto found their way to yet another win.

Through the last seven games of the season, Toronto’s defense ranks number one in the NBA, and it has felt that way when you watch these games. Scottie Barnes, recently named player of the week, was at the forefront of this win with his continued excellence on both ends of the floor. Barnes was seemingly in prime position to help around the rim all night, having offensive players funneled to him and forcing them away from the basket or into tough looks at the basket, altered by his imposing size and length. Barnes struggled as a scorer, scoring 21 points but shooting 28 percent from the field and 14 percent from three, as he settled into long looks a bit too often. Barnes’ playmaking though was superb to say the least. He ran middle pick n’ roll with Jakob Poeltl and found him for an easy lob. The Pelicans thought it was smart to double him in the post multiple times and he found Poeltl under the rim immediately, both times. Even when Barnes’ scoring impact is not the best in a game, he does so many other things to positively impact the game.

Chris Bouchers hot scoring streak is becoming less and less of a surprise as each game passes. Boucher always seems to get his buckets exactly when Toronto needs them. It was a tightly contested game in the first but a Boucher three gave Toronto the separation they needed to keep extending the lead, late in the game when New Orleans was threatening a comeback, another Boucher three and a put-back layup stifled the Pelicans hopes of climbing back into the game. Toronto has needed this sort of punch off the bench for quite some time and lately Boucher has been providing exactly that.

Poeltl was instrumental in this win tonight, his screening and playmaking particularly stood out as well as his finishing. Poeltl kept it simple offensively, dove to the basket at opportune times when Barnes drew the attention of the defense, sealed his after drawing a switch and spinning around him for the lay in. Poeltl’s playmaking also shined, finding RJ Barrett out of a delay action and layering the ball perfectly over the defender for an easy finish for Barrett, also finding Barrett on a backdoor lob after catching the ball in the middle of the floor. Poeltl also did not allow New Orleans to go unpunished for having smaller players attempt to box him out, as Poeltl fought viciously on the offensive glass for some put back layups. Along with Barnes, Poeltl’s help defense at the rim was splendid, often forcing Pelicans players into decisions that they did not want to make.

By halftime Toronto found themselves with a sizable 16 point lead after holding New Orleans to 32.5 percent shooting in the first half. The only Pelican who Toronto seemingly did not have an answer for was Zion Williamson, who bludgeoned Toronto all night. Williamson was guarded by many Raptors throughout the night, and he saw help at the rim on every drive and it didn’t matter, he would beat his man with his speed and burst, and then finish through whomever was waiting at the rim, such as Poeltl or Orlando Robinson.

After a lackluster third quarter offensively from Toronto, and a scoring explosion from Trey Murphy III, New Orleans not only found themselves back in the game, they found themselves with a lead after a deep Murphy three. Then in the fourth quarter, the combination of Barnes, Poeltl and Boucher put their hard hats on and led Toronto to victory. Barnes only made two shots in this period but it was his nonstop drives to the rim that led him to the free throw line for easy points. Poeltl’s action on the glass led him to simple buckets as well, and Toronto closed the Pelicans out by extending their lead late.

Many fans have become obsessed with the idea of tanking and may view this win-streak as a hindrance on the path to Toronto obtaining life-changing talent in the draft. This stretch of success where multiple players are playing great basketball and the team seems as cohesive as it’s ever been is important for developing the system that Darko Rajakovic has implemented for the team. Next up are the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.