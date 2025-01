This week Imman Adan and Pat Ronan are BACK to test their NBA trivia acuity with Freddie and Andy. We test the full roster knowledge as well as all time PER leaders! Check it out! Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.

This week Imman Adan and Pat Ronan are BACK to test their NBA trivia acuity with Freddie and Andy. We test the full roster knowledge as well as all time PER leaders! Check it out!

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.