Gameday: Raptors @ Wizards, January 29th

The Toronto Raptors are riding high as they head into Capital One Arena to face off against the ailing Washington Wizards. Currently on a four-game winning streak, Toronto is in prime position to extend this streak against one of the NBA’s worst teams.

Toronto’s defense has been transformed over these last seven games, as they are ranked number one in the NBA on defense during this stretch, and for a young rebuilding team like Washington, it will be a nightmare to try and navigate and ultimately score against this defense. Washington sits at a record of 6-39, the worst record in the league, a clear sign of a rebuild so this likely should be a somewhat easy win for Toronto, juxtaposed with the other teams they have beaten on this current streak. The Toronto Raptors finally seem like they have an identity during this win-streak, one that is built upon free-flowing offense and hard nosed high intensity defense.

Raptors Outlook: 14-32 | 12th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.3 (23nd) | Def rating: 115.9 (25th) | Net rating: -5.6 (25th)

Raptors Previous Results

Vs New Orleans W 113-104

@ Atlanta W 117-94

@ Atlanta W 122-119

vs Orlando W 109- 93

@ Milwaukee L 130-112

With Immanuel Quickley out of the lineup due to yet another injury, Davion Mitchell has taken his place in the starting unit. Mitchell is not as good on offense as Quickley is, but on the defensive end is where we see another large difference between the two. Having Mitchell blowing up screens at the point-of-attack, being able to stay stride for stride with opposing ball handlers, and really execute Darko Rajakovic’s high on ball pressure defensive scheme has worked wonders for Toronto’s defense and is a main reason why things have looked so good on that end lately. Along with Mitchell’s defensive impact, Scottie Barnes’ impact on that end has been noteworthy, especially his activity when helping around the rim, and his willingness and effort to scramble around the floor like a free safety in the secondary.

The offensive system has also looked strong due in large part to the poise and playmaking from Barnes who can pick defenses apart from a standstill in the middle of the floor. Jakob Poeltl has also been passing the ball well during this recent stretch and for most of the season, especially out of delay actions. Everything seems to be gelling at the same time for Toronto and this development is what you want to see as the season progresses.

Wizards Outlook: 6-39 | 15th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 104.8 (30th) | Def rating: 118.6 (30th) | Net rating: -13.9 (30th)

Wizards Previous Results

@ Mavericks L 130-108

@ Phoenix L 119-109

@ Clippers L 110-93

@ Lakers L 111-88

@ Kings L 123-100

To say the Washington Wizards are a lackluster NBA team would be an understatement. They are ranked last in both offense and defense, and they are in the midst of a 14 game losing streak where they are getting blown out frequently. Jordan Poole landed there after a trade for Chris Paul and he has been one of their few bright spots this season with his somewhat resurgence from last season’s disappointing campaign from him. The number two overall pick Alexandre Sarr has also been a bright spot for the Wizards as he has shown strong ability as a defender, particularly as a rim protector, his shooting splits have been trending upward, and with each passing game he just seems more and more comfortable. All this being said, without a scoring explosion from Poole, and some serious ineptitude on the Toronto Raptors part, Washington will most likely lose this game.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Washington Wizards

PG: Jordan Poole

SG: Bilal Coulibaly

SF: Kyshawn George

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Alexandre Sarr

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Wizards

Alexandre Sarr (Ankle) – Questionable

Malcolm Brogdon (Foot) – Out

Marvin Bagley III (Knee) – Out

Raptors

Kelly Olynyk (Calf) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Hip) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Washington Wizards +2.5 (-110) +115 O 232.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors -2.5 (-110) -130 U 232.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Jan. 29, 12:00 am ET*

