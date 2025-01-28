Toronto Raptors ’emerge as team to watch’ for Brandon Ingram

The Toronto Raptors have been named as a potential suitor for New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram, per Marc Stein.

“I’m told Toronto has emerged as a team to watch when it comes to Ingram, said Stein in his substack ‘The Stein Line’.

“It remains to be seen whether the Raptors become more than that where Ingram is concerned, but the mere suggestion of potential Raptors interest is the most significant development in weeks when it comes to the New Orleans forward who earned his lone All-Star berth during the 2019-20 season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward has only appeared in 18 games this season for the Pelicans due to injury. Ingram has been out since Dec. 7 with a left ankle sprain and still hasn’t been cleared for contact drills per Pels head coach Willie Green.

In his limited playing time this season, the 27-year-old is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 stocks while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from distance.

Throughout his nine-year NBA career, Ingram has captured the Most Improved Player award (2019-2020) and an All-Star appearance, while having career averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 stocks. He’s also been very consistent from beyond the arc, hitting at a 36.3 percent clip throughout his NBA tenure, something the Raptors could use.

The Kinston, North Carolina native has been in trade rumours since before the season began, and the Pelicans have made it known that they are looking to trade Ingram ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Ingram is set to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, mixed with the injury and his ball-dominant play style, the former All-Star’s value is tough to gauge.

While many believe the Raptors will be sellers come early February, with the likes of Bruce Brown Jr., Chris Boucher, Jakob Poeltl, and Kelly Olynyk generating interest around the league, it wouldn’t be the first time Masai Ujiri and Co. zag when they’re expected to zig. Ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, the Dinos re-acquired Poeltl from the Spurs, giving up a first round pick in the process when it was believed the team would sell.