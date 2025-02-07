NBA odds, betting preview (Feb. 7): Raptors vs. Thunder predictions

The Raptors will be facing their largest spread of the season when they visit the Thunder on Friday night.

The dust has finally settled on the NBA trade deadline, and there will be some faces absent on the benches when the Toronto Raptors visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

The Raptors, who are coming off back-to-back losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, will be playing their third game in four nights.

The Thunder, meanwhile, will be looking for their fourth straight win as they wrap up a four-game homestand against the Raptors.

These two teams met back on Dec. 5 in Toronto, with the Thunder claiming a lopsided 129-92 victory as 10-point favourites.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Friday’s clash between the Raptors and Thunder.

Raptors moneyline odds +1000 Thunder moneyline odds -2000 Spread odds Thunder -19 (-110), Raptors +19 (-110) Game total Over 230 points (-110), Under 230 (-110) Date/Time Feb. 7, 8 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (16-35 SU, 29-20-2 ATS, 26-25 o/u)

The Raptors were busy at the trade deadline, most notably acquiring pending unrestricted free agent Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans while also unloading the contracts of Davion Mitchell, Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown. Ingram hasn’t played since Dec. 7 due to a sprained ankle, and he’s still without a potential date for return.

Toronto also acquired veteran PJ Tucker and James Wiseman just prior to the deadline, but the team immediately waived Wiseman and is expected to do the same with Tucker.

From a betting perspective, all that bettors need to know heading into Friday is that the departures of Mitchell, Olynyk, and Brown and two key injuries (more on that below) leaves the roster dangerously thin, which is a major reason why the Raptors are massive 19-point underdogs in this matchup, the largest spread they’ve faced this season.

Betting Oklahoma City Thunder (40-9 SU, 31-17-2 ATS, 27-23 o/u)

The Thunder, who boast the best record in the NBA at 40-9, didn’t make a splash at the trade deadline, but the team is getting a huge boost with the return of Chet Holmgren on Friday. Holmgren, who is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks this season, has been out since November 10 with a fractured hip. Logic would dictate that he’ll be on some kind of minutes restriction and that the Thunder will ease him into action, especially against an inferior opponent like the Raptors.

The Thunder currently hold the top-ranked net rating in the league (13.0) as well as the best defensive rating in the Association (103.9). Their ferocious defence, which forces a league-best 18.4 turnovers per game, has held the opposition under 100 points in 18 games this season, by far the most in the league. Additionally, OKC is a perfect 18-0 when it holds the opposition under the century mark.

Raptors vs. Thunder injuries

G RJ Barrett (concussion) and C Jakob Poeltl (hip) are out for the Raptors.

As for the Thunder, G Cason Wallace (shoulder), F Ousmane Dieng (leg), and G Ajay Mitchell (toe) are out.

Raptors vs. Thunder betting trends

The Thunder are 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS in the past five meetings.

The over is 11-2-1 in the Thunder’s last 14 games.

Toronto is 4-19 SU on the road this season.

Raptors vs. Thunder player prop trends

Gradey Dick has exactly one steal in four straight games. He’s around -160 to record over 0.5 steals and should see some big minutes in this game.

Scottie Barnes has at least one block in seven straight games and 16 of his last 20. You’ll have to pay steep -210 odds to back him to accomplish the feat again on Friday.

Raptors vs. Thunder best bet