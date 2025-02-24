Canada Officially Qualifies for the 2025 AmeriCup

It wasn’t pretty, but Canada Basketball got it done, despite falling to Mexico 98-94.

Entering the game, Canada was in comfortable position to qualify for the 2025 AmeriCup. With the Dominican Republic routing Nicaragua and clinching the second last spot, the SMNT needed either:

a win against Mexico OR

a loss against Mexico by 18 points or less

Certainly not an impossible task for a roster that had a good mix of talent and FIBA experience. However, It was an inauspicious start to the final AmeriCup Qualifier game, with tip-off delayed by about an hour and a half due to technical difficulties. With the routine and rhythm of the players disrupted, there was no telling how Team Canada would respond and start the first quarter.

One player who came out firing away was 17-year old Mexican basketball phenom Karim Lopez. The tall and long New Zealand Breaker played fearless on his way to 7 points in the opening frame. His strong play on the offensive end was punctuated in a single sequence where he out-muscled Phil Scrubb deep in the restricted area for an easy layup. For the Canadians, it was Isiaha Mike’s perfect 3-3 start (7 points) that matched Lopez’s output and helped the SMNT weather the early Mexican momentum, settling for a three point lead after one.

Mfiondu Kabengele throws down the lob from Marcus Carr. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ymfSxgKm61 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2025

The second quarter saw Mexico storm back, mainly off of sustained hot shooting from beyond the line (8-14) and extended ball pressure on the defensive end. A positive feedback loop emerged for Mexico, as each 3 that fell allowed them to set their aggressive defense and force Canada deep into the shotclock. It was a similar recipe for success in Saskatoon and Mexico grew their lead to as much as eight, before a quick flurry from Jahvon Henry-Blair cut the deficit to a manageable 54-51 entering half time. Canada was playing the point differential as much as they were playing for a win.

In the second half, Canada finally got back to their brand of basketball — hard-nosed, physical play on the interior. Led by the sheer size and brute strength of Mfiondu Kabengele, the graceful strides of Mike and the dribble penetration of Trae Bell-Haynes, Canada dominated, recording all but 1 basket from the painted area or the FT line in the third and fourth quarters. On the night, they thoroughly outplayed Mexico on the offensive glass, finishing a +10 (17-7). All of that interior dominance was enough to survive a Pako Cruz 30-ball and 15 3’s from Mexico.

Tonight’s Three Stars

First Star: Mfiondu Kabengele

The amount of bigs that can handle Kabengele’s combination of touch, strength and work rate is a very short list, NBA players included. In their lower level competitions, he’s just too physically dominant. Another huge night leading Canada in scoring with 24 PTS on 12 shots. Also got to the free throw line 14 times. Beast.

Second Star: Isiaha Mike

What a game from the EuroLeague pro in just his second appearance for the SMNT. Highly efficient double-double (15 PTS, 7/10 FG, 10 REB, 5 OREB) on low usage. Would have loved to see him take on a heavier load and play more minutes (I personally do not love Quincy Guerrier playing 10+ more minutes than Mike), but that should come with time and familiarity with HC Nate Mitchell’s system. Tremendous job by GM Rowan Barrett finding a way to resolve the EuroLeague unavailability issues of the past and secure Mike’s commitment for this window.

Third Star: Jahvon Henry-Blair

In the last window, Henry-Blair’s closeout technique, his understanding of angles and passing lanes were his standout moments in my eyes. Though they were more quiet defensive sequences, I was thoroughly impressed and he clearly contributed to winning basketball. Meanwhile, his play this window has been as loud and impactful as any contributing role player on the SMNT. Stretched the floor out off the catch and off the bounce and gave Canada the extra perimeter creation juice needed to balance out their interior-heavy offensive attack. Seven 3’s on 39.0% shooting (9 3PA per game, excluding heaves) over this window has been incredibly impressive. I look forward to him returning to the “Winter Core” over the next few years and becoming a stalwart (with how poor Phil Scrubb and Aaron Best looked this window, spots are definitely opening up).