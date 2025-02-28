Gameday: Raptors @ Bulls, February 28th

In their final game of February, The Toronto Raptors are headed to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls. Both teams are in the midst of their own rebuilds, and with each squad likely being without their best players in Scottie Barnes and Nikola Vucevic, both teams will need players to step up in their absence.

Chicago traded their former best player in Zach LaVine at the trade deadline, and now they are left with a team full of point guards and seemingly no direction in their rebuild. Even without LaVine or Vucevic, Toronto still has some fairly athletic players, and they make it a point to utilize them in transition as much as possible. Toronto is more equipped to be without their best player, as they have faced injury struggles all season, but tonight is by no means an easy win.

Raptors Outlook: 18-41 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.7 (26th) | Def rating: 115.5 (24th) | Net rating: -5.8 (25th)

Raptors Previous Results

@ Indiana L 111-91

Vs Boston L 111-101

Vs Phoenix W 127-109

Vs Miami L 120-111

Vs Cleveland L 131-108

Toronto is coming off of two hard-fought losses in consecutive games, so tonight will be a refreshing change in competition level for them. Chicago’s defense is one of the worst in the league, and they are especially bad at giving up points in the paint. Chicago is 29th in points allowed per game at 120.4 points per contest, which should make life quite easy for Toronto’s offense.

They essentially have no impact defenders in their lineup, and their paint defense is porous as well. RJ Barrett should have no trouble finding lanes to the rim throughout tonight’s game, especially since it will be the undersized Zach Collins manning the middle for the windy city tonight. Jakob Poeltl should also be able to dominate on the glass like he has been known to do, expect to see many of his trademark push shots go down tonight over this defense.

Bulls Outlook: 23-36 | 10th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 111.9 (17th) | Def rating: 116 (26th) | Net rating: -4.1 (23rd)

Bulls Previous Results

vs Los Angeles L 122-117

@ Philadelphia W 142-110

vs Phoenix L 121-117

@ New York L 113-111

vs Detroit L 128-110

This season, Chicago has revamped their approach on the offensive end. After being ranked near the bottom of the league in three pointers last season, this year they have shot up to second in the league on such attempts. They have also decided to play with a much higher pace, ranking 3rd in the league in the category. Unfortunately neither of these changes have resulted in a significant jump in their offense overall, but it does impact the way teams have to guard them.

With Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball on the floor they have two playmakers who like to push the ball, and can make wizard-like outlet passes. Toronto has to be mindful of getting back in transition, and limiting turnovers, because that has been where Chicago has shined this season. Coby White is the de facto leader of this Bulls squad, and he is a more than capable creator on the ball. He is a very strong shooter, and a solid pick n’ roll operator, and if Chicago were to win this game it would likely be on the back of a huge White performance, so he should be the one Toronto zeros in on.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Bulls

PG: Josh Giddey

SG: Coby White

SF: Lonzo Ball

PF: Matas Buzelis

C: Zach Collins

Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Bulls

Nikola Vucevic (Calf) – Questionable

TJ Mcconell (Ankle) – Questionable

Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Hip pointer) – Questionable

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

P.J. Tucker (Trade) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Chicago Bulls -1.5 (-110) -130 O 234 (-110) Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-110) +105 U 234 (-110)

*Odds as of Feb. 28, 12:00 am ET*

