Scottie Barnes’ elite defense + Scouting Dylan Harper

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath join together to discuss the latest in the Raptors world, and make time to discuss a potential Raptor: Dylan Harper.

With Coach Darko calling out the media after Samson’s question to him after the game against the Suns, Samson & Trevon take him up on his request for more coverage of Scottie Barnes’ defensive impact – and they discuss it at length. Whether it’s the different types of assignments Barnes has succeeded in, or the type of impact he’s able to provide to the team, the fellas have it covered.

Also, since we’ve seen a little stretch of a healthy Immanuel Quickley, the fellas check in on how his time as the Raptors lead guard is going. He’s also the NBA’s leader in 3pt pull-up percentage.

As the Raptors keep crawling towards the end of the season, it remains to be seen whether or not Brandon Ingram will join the team on the court at any point of this campaign. What is known, is that we’ll be seeing a lot of the younger players on the roster, and Trevon + Samson discuss, at length, what we’ve been seeing lately (and overall) from the likes of Jonathan Mogbo & Ja’Kobe Walter. It’s not been the friendliest context for young players to succeed in, but there’s been a lot of opportunities to try things and prove themselves.

Dylan Harper is one of the most highly touted prospects in the whole world, and could very well end up as a Raptor by the time the 2025-26 season starts. Samson & Trevon did a bunch of the preliminary film watching, and they’ve come away with some insights on the young guards game. Above all else, Harper can drive the basketball. It’s everything else that remains to be seen.

