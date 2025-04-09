Raptors rookie Jonathan Mogbo records first career triple double

Raptors rookie Jonathan Mogbo recorded the first triple double of his career in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The 31st overall pick finished the game with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists and aided Toronto’s 30 point routing over Charlotte. Mogbo also recorded 3 steals in what was his best game in his young NBA career.

Mogbo mashed and crashed his way to the rim all game long, finishing inside multiple times against a porous Hornets defense. Mogbo’s inside scoring was a pivotal part in the shorthanded Raptors getting such a dominant victory over the Hornets. Mogbo’s playmaking also stood out tonight, as he recorded his career high in assists. Mogbo was dishing the rock in transition, punishing Charlotte for not getting back. Mogbo’s half-court passing was also crisp as he was finding cutters and hitting them in stride for wide open looks.

Mogbo is the first rookie this season to record a triple double this season. He is only the second Toronto Raptors rookie in history to record a triple double, behind Damon Stoudamire. Mogbo took full advantage of the opportunity and touches given to him on a night where a large chunk of Toronto;s rotation played limited minutes or didn’t play at all. Mogbo is continuing to show encouraging signs for his future as the season comes to an end.