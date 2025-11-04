Jakob Poeltl available for Tuesday night matchup against Milwaukee

After four games, the Toronto Raptors will have their starting center back. After leaving a game early with a back injury, Jakob Poeltl has been ruled active tonight and he will suit up for Toronto in their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Poeltl’s size returning to the lineup will hopefully mend some of the issues that Toronto has been facing on the glass and in the paint as well. Before he missed some time, Poeltl’s movement was clearly hindered as a result of his back injury, and he was not adding positive value to Toronto during his minutes.

Through 92 minutes with Poeltl on the court this season, Toronto has a net rating of -16.40 and a defensive rating of 110.81. Hopefully Poeltl has had enough time for his back to heal up somewhat and for his movement and rim protection to return to a similar form of what it was last season.

Returning against Giannis Antetokounmpo of all players isn’t ideal, but what better physical test is there than playing against such a physical player. Poeltl will be on a minutes restriction tonight. With Toronto standing at a record of 3-4 so far this year, it is a welcome sign that they are getting their starting center back.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com