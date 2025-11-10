Defensive ‘identity,’ Key’s career-high power 905 to second-straight win over Skyhawks

The 905 are off to one of the best starts in franchise history.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — After the largest opening night victory in franchise history in Friday’s 130-94 win, the Raptors 905 followed it up with a second-straight victory over the College Park Skyhawks on Sunday afternoon, winning 124-92 to improve their record to 2-0.

It’s another 30-point blowout for the 905, who set a franchise record for the best point differential through two games (+68), while also scoring the second-most points through the first pair of games in the team’s 11-year history (254).

It’s clear after two games that the Raptors 905 have a style they want to play defensively, and after not allowing the Skyhawks to shoot over 40 per cent or score 100 points for the second-straight time, second-year head coach Drew Jones has his team executing the scheme.

“[It’s] our focus and our commitment to who we are. We have an identity,” said Jones.

“I think what separates a lot of players from this level to the NBA level is, can you do it consistently? Everyone knows what your identity is. It’s the players that can do it every single night, who are the ones that get opportunities. I’m excited for our group. I still think we haven’t scratched the surface for how well we can be defensively. But this was another awesome step for us.”

As the snow was running down from the sky outside of Paramount Fine Foods Centre, the 905 were running up and down the court inside the building. As they did in the season-opening victory, the junior Dinos were running the Skyhawks out of the building and onto the freshly snow-covered pavement outside.

The 905 forced three live-ball turnovers in the first two minutes, as the ball pressure by rookie guards Chucky Hepburn and Alijah Martin was phenomenal, turning that into instant transition offence.

The 905 went on an early 7-0 run and jumped out to a 9-3 lead.

How this one started is the same blueprint from the team’s opening win, and the ‘identity’ of the team: high pickup points, forcing live-ball turnovers, and getting out in transition. They were executing that philosophy for most of the first half once again.

When they weren’t out and running, it was David Roddy getting it done offensively, finishing the frame with a team-high seven points after knocking down a three and playing bully ball around the rim.

Towards the end of the first frame, however, College Park started hitting some shots through the teeth of the 905’s defence, while also capitalizing on some slow rotations from the junior Dinos.

The Skyhawks ended the quarter on a 14-4 run, but still trailed 23-15 after one.

Roddy kept the offence going early in the second quarter, scoring the first bucket at the rim. Back down the other way, however, another late rotation would lead to a Javan Johnson open three — who finished with a team-high 25 points for the Skyhawks — leading to a Jones timeout 34 seconds into the quarter.

That early timeout by the second-year coach seemed to work, as after a little back and forth, the 905 would go on a 10-0 run throughout the middle part of the quarter, jumping back out to a 49-35 lead.

It was sparked by returning guard Tyreke Key, as a couple of timely 3-pointers and decisive drives got him up to a nine-point quarter quickly. The 27-year-old finished the game with a career-high 29 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

“Last year, I thought I was a little bit hesitant at times, and I think going into the off-season, I was just trying to build that confidence and trusting in the work that I put in,” said Key. “I put a lot of work in the summer, so just trusting in the work.”

Jones also notes the work that Key has put in, as Key followed up a solid 15-point outing on Friday with a career performance on Sunday.

“I’ve seen it all summer,” said Jones. “He’s a guy who’s committed to the work. He’s fully invested in his development, and I think it’s showing now. Love his aggression. He’s gotta keep it up.”

CAREER-HIGH 29 POINTS FOR TK 🫡 pic.twitter.com/nskvIx2yGs — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) November 9, 2025

To finish the first half, Mississauga’s squad executed on both ends much better than they did to end the first quarter, as Hepburn and rookie Tyson Degenhart connected on back-to-back possessions for triples.

The 905 continued to defend at a high level, and ultimately took a 68-53 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The third quarter opened all 905, as a Roddy shot from distance, a big A.J. Lawson dunk off a lob from Roddy, and some more Key points had the home team start the quarter on an 11-2 run and grow their lead to 24 points (79-55).

THROW IT DOWN AJ 😤 pic.twitter.com/4p19sm3Mmx — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) November 9, 2025

College Park responded with an 8-3 run themselves, however, resulting in another timely Jones timeout with 3:32 left to go in the third frame. The game steadied out the rest of the quarter, with the 905 leading 92-71 heading into the fourth.

Defence, defence, defence would be the only way to describe the final quarter, as through the first eight minutes, the 905 held the Skyhawks to only four points. College Park added 17 more points the rest of the way, but were outscored by 11 in the frame and ultimately fell for the second straight night to the 905.

The junior Dinos conclude their three-game homestand on Wednesday against a talented Maine Celtics team led by former 905er Ron Harper Jr.