Quick Reaction: Raptors 130, Thunder 121

A+ S. Ibaka 29 MIN, 15 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 7-11 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -3 +/- MaFuzzy revenge game! Amidst all the talk of returning faces, Ibaka came out (as he has over the past month) on absolute fire, nailing his first six shots for 13 points. Ibaka set the tone with poetic footwork and deft finishes in the paint, then stepped outside for a couple of his patented jumpers. Ibaka has been the anchor for this team over the past ten games.

A P. Siakam 30 MIN, 21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 9-15 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -1 +/- What was most impressive about Siakam today was that it didn’t feel as if he was noticeably ‘hot’ at any point. Instead, he scored timely buckets and cruised to an efficient 21 points in just 30 minutes of action. A few of his isolation buckets were in quietly critical moments.

A M. Gasol 32 MIN, 15 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 3-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 16 +/- Ah, basketball is fun with multiple facilitators on the team. The improved flow of the Raptors offence was immediate upon Gasol’s return. The ball zipped from sideline to sideline, and Toronto quickly got into different actions after their first looks were snuffed out. Gasol’s role as the conduit was on full display, and he was even aggressive searching for his own shot!

A K. Lowry 33 MIN, 17 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 6-13 FG, 2-5 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 4 +/- Lowry always accurately assesses the pulse of the game. He sensed the early momentum and used his team’s energy to put the Thunder on their heels. He was repeatedly pushing the ball up the floor on every opportunity, disallowing any chance for the defence to take a breath. Then he reemerged late with crucial game-sealing buckets as the Raptors flirted with coughing up the victory.

A+ O. Anunoby 39 MIN, 21 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 8-13 FG, 3-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- Anunoby is so much more comfortable in a lower usage role and as a defensive stopper. With Siakam and Gasol absorbing much more of the ball on offence, Anunoby returned to being an effective cog in the machine, canning shots from deep and making the extra pass. The one defensive possession in which he thwarted Gilgeous-Alexander’s back-door cut was filthy.

A+ N. Powell 27 MIN, 23 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 9-11 FG, 3-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/- Powell continues to build upon his impressive start to the season. As an early substitute of off the bench, Powell calmly stepped into his three-point shot and was constantly leaking out in transition which punished Oklahoma City. Is it too soon to be confident in Powell night in, night out at this point?

D- P. McCaw 26 MIN, 6 PTS, 0 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- It is a little bit easier to appreciate McCaw when he is rightly assuming a reduced role, unfortunately that role should still be reduced to zero minutes. It started off… okay… and then an incredibly ugly stretch in the fourth in which McCaw coughed up the ball and was blown by defensively put the win in serious jeopardy.

A- T. Davis 17 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 18 +/- Was largely invisible during the first half as the starters were dominating, however Davis found a nice groove in an important stretch late in the third. He rose up for a three off of a Gasol DHO and then bullied his way to the rim on the next possession to restore Toronto’s healthy lead. The dude is fearless. Also, enjoyed the mic picking up his non-stop trash talk towards Schroeder.

B R. Hollis-Jefferson 8 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Just a brief cameo in the first half for Hollis-Jefferson, not much to note.