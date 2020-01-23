Pascal Siakam Named Starter for NBA All-Star Game

Pascal Siakam is headed to the NBA All-Star Game.

The Toronto Raptors forward earns his inaugural NBA All-Star Game appearance in just his fourth season.

With Kawhi Leonard’s departure, Siakam transitioned into a higher usage role for the Raptors. After showing progression last season during the Raptors championship run, which included NBA Most Improved Player honours, Siakam has not missed a beat this season.

Despite missing 11 games due to a groin injury, Siakam is averaging a career-high 23.5 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 3.5 APG. He has become a force inside with his post-game skills, specializing in his “Spin-o-Rama” layups. Siakam is second among Raptor starters in defensive efficiency (103.2) and has shown improvement in his three-point shot.

Siakam is on an Eastern Conference All-Star team, with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as the captain (5,500,000 votes). Joel Embiid, Trae Young and Kemba Walker are the other starters joining Siakam.

Siakam has been on an All-Star trajectory since the Raptors selected him 27th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. He spent one season in the G-League, where he took the 905 to a championship and won G-League Finals MVP.

Siakam’s work ethic and determination to become a better player has fuelled his ascension to being a focal point player on the Raptors. For the 25-year-old, making his first All-Star Game is another step in his process to become an elite NBA player.

“I’ve always believed in myself and I’ve always put the work in to get to not only be an all-star but be an all-star for a long time,” said Siakam Wednesday night after the Raptors 107-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The All-Star Game is on February 16th in Chicago at the United Center.